Fitch: Strategic Business and Market Value in Vodafone India Idea Merger

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the announced merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular has strong business logic and strategic sense - both in terms of the scale of the enlarged group as well as how it may affect the overall market structure. On a reported basis the transaction will have a positive effect on net debt/EBITDA leverage once India is deconsolidated at the group level. However, Fitch estimates a mildly negative effect on funds from operations (FFO) lease adjusted net leverage given that Fitch does not currently include the Indian spectrum in its leverage calculation. Roughly 80% of the combined entity's pro-forma debt represents spectrum commitments. The effect is estimated at around 0.2x negative turns of leverage and is not considered material in the context of Vodafone's 'BBB+/Stable' rating and the wider positive implications of the deal. With FFO net leverage of 3.3x as at September 2016, the group has limited headroom versus a rating sensitivity of 3.5x. An ownership equalisation put option granted to Vodafone by joint venture partner, Aditya Birla Group, following a three-year lock-up period, would realise cash proceeds at the Vodafone Group level of USD1.3bn. This could provide leverage relief if at the time it was needed. The transaction is expected to immediately be accretive to Vodafone's cash flow. The limited impact on leverage and timing of the transaction, which is not expected to close until sometime in 2018, reduce any potential leverage risks. Fitch considers the strategic rationale for the merger is strong. It brings together India's number two market player (Vodafone India) with the market number three (Idea). Importantly the enlarged group will have the market number one or two position, in 21 of the 22 circles (regions) in which they operate, with Vodafone strong in markets where Idea is weaker and vice versa, making a strong complimentary fit. The combined business is targeting run-rate annual synergies of USD2.1bn to be achieved over the four years from closing. Of these, opex savings are expected in the region of 60% and the business estimated to deliver an EBITDA margin of around 40% subject to the market becoming more rationale once new entrant, Reliance Jio, starts to charge its subscribers (expected from April 2017). The latter entered the market a little over a year ago and has quickly built a customer base of 72 million and 6% share of the market on the back of free "trial" subscriptions. Given the costs of developing a greenfield-mobile business, a free subscription model is not sustainable indefinitely. Elsewhere in the market, Telenor is selling its Indian operations to current market leader, Airtel. Fitch regards both transactions as positive signs of the consolidation the market has been waiting for. Fitch does not believe the Indian transaction reveals a new economic model at the Vodafone group level, given that it represents a second transaction where it has been prepared to address a structural market weakness through a joint venture; the other recent example being the VodafoneZiggo JV with Liberty Global in the Netherlands. Moreover, Fitch sees both transactions as pragmatic and strategic approaches to markets where a partnership makes a strong economic proposition. In both examples the combinations will provide what Fitch regards as structural solutions to markets where competition has proven intense. In the Netherlands the combination was about securing a strong convergent position relative to a strengthened incumbent. In the latest transaction Vodafone is seeking a solution to a market which has long needed consolidation and where competition has been intensified by the entrance of an aggressive new entrant. Fitch regards both as providing sound strategic logic, ultimately seeking ways of de-risking the overall group perimeter. Contact: Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James Hollamby Associate Director +44 20 3530 1656 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001