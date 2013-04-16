Fitch Street View Q&A: Telstra, Coalition NBN Plan Risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the Australian Coalition party's alternative scaled-back proposal for Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN) is largely neutral to Telstra Corp. Ltd's (Telstra, A/Stable) credit profile. However, a significant medium- to long-term risk relates to a technicality regarding disconnection payments which could require a renegotiation of key agreements between Telstra and NBN Co. The Labor government's AUD37.4bn NBN plan is based on a fibre to the premises (FTTP) approach, which entails laying optical fibre cables all the way to individual premises; it promises a completion date of 2021 and data transfer speeds of up to 100 megabits per second. In contrast, the Coalition's plan involves a significantly cheaper AUD20.4bn fibre to the node (FTTN) approach that will run optical fibre only as far as boxes on street corners, and then rely on Telstra's existing copper network for the "last mile" connection to individual premises; completion is scheduled earlier in 2019, but data speeds over copper, will be slower at up to 25-50 megabits per second. Future technology may allow higher speeds than these over copper and greater than 100 megabits per second over fibre. In the Q&A format below, Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's APAC Telecom Media and Technology Rating Team, explains some of the key risks and advantages for Telstra under the Coalition's plan compared with the government's plan. Q. What are the main risks to Telstra under the Coalition's plan? The biggest risk for Telstra is the potential for the NBN agreements to be renegotiated with less favourable terms. Telstra's right to receive a disconnection payment only arises once a premise is connected to the NBN fibre network. Under the Coalition's NBN plan, the premises will not be directly connected to the NBN fibre network; instead they will be connected to Telstra's "D side" or customer-side copper network which will be connected to the NBN at an NBN node. Such a connection may not trigger a disconnection payment under the current NBN agreements. This and similar technicalities may require an overhaul of the agreements between Telstra and NBN Co. Q. How is Telstra positioned to cope with these risks? Telstra is well-positioned to withstand any potential negative cash flow impact from a renegotiation of the NBN agreements. In the event that these agreements are terminated, Telstra will continue to have a contractual right to receive infrastructure rental payments for equipment leased to NBN Co. and could resume its fixed-wire incumbency in areas not covered by the NBN. Moreover, in the event that the NBN is rolled-out to over 20% of target premises by the time new NBN legislation is passed, Telstra will be entitled to a AUD500m termination payment. Q. What are the main potential advantages for Telstra under the Coalition's plan? From a credit perspective, assuming that Telstra maintains its current prudent capital management strategy, an acceleration of payments from the government under the Coalition's plan may result in a further improvement of Telstra's leverage over the next 5-6 years. The Coalition's FTTN proposal saves time, capital and labour costs by avoiding laying the last mile of fibre. This will bring forward Telstra's disconnection and infrastructure receipts. The Coalition's plan also provides more certainty around the timing of the cash flows given that it is simpler to roll-out FTTN compared with FTTP. The number of points of interconnect (POIs) that the NBN will offer retail service providers remains unchanged from Labor's plan of 121. Maintaining a large number of POIs will provide Telstra with a competitive advantage, enabling it to maximise potential re-sale of its back-haul network to other retail operators. A higher number of POIs means that retail operators will be required to either own or lease a greater amount of intermediary back-haul network to connect their backbone network to NBN Co.'s edge network at each POI. Q. What impact will the Coalition's plan have on competition? Improved wholesale prices and wholesale competition may result from the Coalition's plan to allow more than one company to own and operate infrastructure. This is in contrast to Labor's NBN where the NBN Co. is a fixed-wire monopoly. Under the Coalition's plan Telstra and other telco operators will be permitted to own and operate fixed-wire infrastructure - for example a hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) network - to supply broadband and voice services. This contrasts with Labor's NBN plan where use of HFC networks for broadband and voice services is to be gradually wound down. On the flip-side, the NBN infrastructure and HFC disconnection cash flows would be up for renegotiation. Moreover, any such fixed-wire infrastructure ownership will not provide Telstra with the full benefits of vertical integration. This is because the regulatory requirements that the Coalition will impose are designed to ensure that retail operators will not control services provided by upstream infrastructure service providers. 