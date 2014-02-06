FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Strong Profitability for South African Life Insurers; Exposure to Equities Remains a Risk

Feb 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that most South African life insurers are expected to report improved net profits in 2013, driven in part by good returns on equity markets. However, insurers’ high exposure to equities represents a significant risk to insurers’ profitability in the event of a significant downturn in equity markets.

The five largest life insurance companies’ gross written premiums have shown robust growth over the past two years, reflecting sales growth combined with healthy persistency rates. However, Fitch expects sales and retention rates to gradually come under pressure as disposable incomes and employment growth remain constrained, resulting in a drag on premium growth rates.

South African life insurers’ capitalisation continued to demonstrate resilience in 2013. The median capital adequacy requirement cover ratio for typical life insurers was 3.0x at 30 June 2013 (end-2012: 2.7x), compared with the minimum regulatory requirement of 1x.

The special report “South African Life Insurance” is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: South African Life Insurance

here

