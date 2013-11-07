RPT-Fitch: Strong UK Credit Card Asset Performance Continued in Q3

Nov 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

UK credit card asset backed securities had their strongest performance since 2008-09 in the third quarter, Fitch Ratings says. Performance for credit card trusts continued to improve throughout Q313, with charge-off and delinquency rates decreasing even further from their historical low levels reached in the previous quarter. Payment rates also continued to improve while the three-months rolling (3MA) yield index remained stable.

The strong asset performance in Q3 reflects both an uptick in the UK economy and the continuing long-term impact of tighter underwriting and the removal of defaulted borrowers from transactions following the financial crisis.

In its latest quarterly UK Credit Card Index report, Fitch notes that 3MA charge-off and 60-180 delinquency indices improved to 4.1% and 1.5%, respectively in Q313 compared with 4.5% and 1.7% in Q213 - their lowest levels since 2006. The 3MA payment rate index increased to 22.3% in Q313 from the previous quarters 20.3% and diverged further from its 16.0%-19.0% band which was broadly observed over the past 10 years. This supports our view that cardholders are continuing to deleverage. The yield index remained at 19.4% in Q313.

In August, the mis-selling of identity theft and fraud protection to UK credit card borrowers, known as CPP mis-selling, was unveiled by the FCA and 13 banks. After having analysed the case and the planned remedial actions, Fitch views that this is unlikely to be detrimental to UK credit card trusts as card providers appear to be taking concerted and organised steps to resolve the issue and we expect banks to make compensation payments from their own balance sheets.

Fitch has upgraded its growth forecasts, to 1.4% in 2013 (compared with 0.8% previously forecasted) and 2.2% in 2014 (up from 1.8%) and 2015 (up from 2%). Also, Fitch believes annual UK unemployment rates for 2013 and 2014 will remain relatively stable, at 7.9% and 7.8%, respectively, before declining to 7.2% in 2015. On this basis, the agency expects all credit card indices to remain stable until end-2013 and consequently maintains its Stable Outlook for this sector.

There was no new issuance backed by UK credit card receivables in Q313. The agency decided to exclude MBNA’s CARDS II trust from its index calculation due to distortion of its performance metrics driven by accumulation of monies for repayment of the last outstanding note in February 2014. Overall the index composition was slightly impacted by this and the value of collateral tracked by the index dropped to GBP26.7bn at the end of Q313.

