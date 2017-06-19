(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Economic Outlook - June
2017
here
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) The recovery in global growth is
strengthening and is
expected to pick up to 2.9% this year and peak at 3.1% in 2018,
the highest rate
since 2010, says Fitch Ratings in its latest Global Economic
Outlook (GEO).
"Faster growth this year reflects a synchronised improvement
across both
advanced and emerging market economies. Macro policies and
tightening labour
markets are supporting demand growth in advanced countries,
while the turnaround
in China's housing market since 2015 and the recovery in
commodity prices from
early 2016 has fuelled a rebound in emerging market demand,"
said Brian Coulton,
Fitch's Chief Economist.
The biggest positive forecast revision since Fitch's March GEO
is to the
eurozone. Here, stronger incoming data, improving external
demand and greater
confidence that ECB QE is gaining traction on activity have
resulted in an
upward revision of 0.3pps to the 2017 eurozone growth forecast,
taking it to 2%.
The recent pick-up in world trade growth has also been striking.
However, this improving global picture implies an evolving
monetary policy
outlook. China has recently seen a tightening in credit
conditions, which will
start to have an impact on growth later this year and the Fed
looks set to
pursue a normalisation course at a rate of three or four hikes
per year through
2019. Low core inflation allows the ECB to carry on with QE for
the time being,
but the reduction in deflation risks will see the programme
phased out by
mid-2018.
"With the Fed now signalling that QE will start to be unwound
later this year,
these monetary policy adjustments could spark some volatility in
global
financial markets attuned to persistent monetary accommodation,"
added Coulton.
The changing impact of fiscal policy on growth in the advanced
economies also
remains an important factor behind the improved near-term
outlook. Fiscal policy
began to shift to a mild easing stance from 2016 in the US and
the eurozone
after several years of substantial fiscal tightening over 2011
to 2015. Fitch's
analysis of multipliers suggests this shift has had a
significant impact on
growth dynamics in the advanced economies and seems likely to
provide a further
boost to growth over the next couple of years.
Demand growth in the larger emerging market economies is
recovering strongly in
2017. Both Brazil and Russia have recently seen a return to
positive real GDP
growth rates and the latest data suggest consumption and
investment is starting
to pick up in Russia. Following very large declines in aggregate
demand in the
aftermath of sharp falls in commodity prices in 2014, there is
now room for
demand to recover in large emerging market commodity producers.
"The two key downside risks identified last quarter - eurozone
fragmentation
risk and aggressive US-led protectionism - have not gone away
but have certainly
diminished somewhat in recent months," noted Coulton.
Emmanuel Macron's decisive victory in the French Presidential
election, as well
as his party's success in National Assembly elections, have
eased concerns about
anti-European and anti-euro sentiments gaining additional
traction. Furthermore,
despite tough rhetoric on trade in the election campaign, the US
policy approach
to reforming trade relations has not, so far, translated into
aggressive
unilateral measures. However, the lack of much visible progress
to date on
agreeing specific tax reform measures raises the risk that US
fiscal policy may
not be eased as much as anticipated in our baseline forecast.
The Global Economic Outlook is available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
the link above.
Notes for Editors: Fitch's Economics team, led by Chief
Economist Brian Coulton,
analyses global macroeconomic trends and their impact on credit
markets around
the world. The team publishes global macroeconomic research,
forecasts and
commentary focusing on 20 major advanced and emerging economies.
The Global
Economic Outlook, the flagship publication of Fitch's Economics
team, and other
global economic research and commentary are available at
www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns/economics
