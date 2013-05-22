Fitch: Sub-Saharan Africa Has Gradual Upgrade Potential

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sub-Saharan African Sovereigns: Higher Ratings Depend on Continued ReformsLONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that targeted reforms and policy initiatives could see Sub-Saharan Africa's (SSA) sub-investment grade ratings gradually upgraded, despite per capita income falling well short of peers. The challenge for Africa from a rating perspective is the low level of GDP per capita - most SSA countries fall well below even the 'B' median. Extrapolating current growth trends, only Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia will cross the 'BB' median by early in the next decade. However, investment grade countries such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines all have per capita incomes below current 'B' category medians. Sub-Saharan Africa's sub-investment grade ratings could therefore still rise, despite low per capita income, if reforms focus on enhancing the business environment and expanding domestic financial markets. Medium-term fiscal planning - still quite rare on the continent - would also bring greater confidence that deficits are to finance capital rather than current spending. Efforts to improve governance standards could also materially affect ratings. Mitigating the impact of commodity dependence, which is above 'B' rated peers for most SSA countries, would also be positive for ratings. This increases the importance of building up reserve buffers, ideally through stabilisation funds, improving external debt management and creating an enabling environment for FDI and other long-term investment, in order to strengthen external accounts. Economic diversification and developing local credit and debt markets would reduce external vulnerability and improve resilience to external shocks. Fitch has categorised SSA into three broad groups to help assess which countries have the most upward rating potential: income-constrained, fiscally-constrained, and oil producing countries. Income-constrained countries have the biggest challenge to raise their ratings, as even sustained above-peer growth will take many years to raise per capita income to the constantly rising peer group median. Among this group, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya and Rwanda could have the most dynamic ratings, reflecting strong growth track-records and prospects. Most countries in this group would also benefit from enhanced external buffers and financial market development. Ghana, Seychelles and Cape Verde are fiscally constrained, reflecting high public debt and/or budget deficits. Ghana and Cape Verde's ratings are on Negative Outlook, reflecting recent and prospective deterioration in public finances. However, weak public finances are more susceptible to short-term improvement through government policy action. By contrast, structural reforms to raise growth and per capita incomes take time. In Ghana, government debt is lower than in both Seychelles and Cape Verde and the budget deficit tends to be election related rather than structural. Action to reduce the deficit and maintain it at a low level through the election cycle would be positive for Ghana's rating. Seychelles and Cape Verde's debt ratios are much higher and will take time to reduce closer to peer group levels. However, with good governance and relatively high per capita income, lower debt could feed through quickly to positive rating action. Seychelles rating is already on Positive Outlook. The oil producers (Angola, Nigeria and Gabon) benefit from current account and fiscal surpluses, generally low debt, strong international reserves and rapid GDP growth. However, weak governance poses a particular challenge for Angola and Nigeria. In addition, diversification is key for upward rating momentum, in order to reduce commodity dependence and the volatility of GDP. Angola has the most dynamic rating in this group and currently has a Positive Outlook, reflecting strong growth potential, comparatively high per capita income, sound government finances, a low interest burden and a steadily improving external position. The report, entitled 'Sub-Saharan African Sovereigns: Higher Ratings Depend on Continued Reforms' is available at www.fitchratings.com 