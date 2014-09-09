Fitch: Taiwan Banks' Profitability to Rise in 2014-2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, September 08 (Fitch) Taiwanese bank profitability should rise over the medium term due to widening margins and a cyclical improvement in the macroeconomic environment, says Fitch Ratings. Larger banks such as Mega International, Cathay United and First Commercial are likely to be the primary beneficiaries of margin uplift - owing to their greater exposure to mainland China, and better deployment of their Chinese yuan deposit bases. However, the sustainability of higher profitability has yet to be established, and there is the potential for increased risk-taking as some Taiwanese banks rapidly build Chinese exposures. Earnings data from 1H14 confirmed strong growth in Taiwan's banking sector, with pre-tax profit rising by 27% yoy (versus 6% in 1H13). As a result, Fitch has revised up its profitability forecasts for the banking sector, and now expects return on assets to be 0.66% for both 2014 and 2015. Strong growth in offshore (primarily China) exposures, including yuan deposit placements and foreign-currency loans, was the principle factor driving the boost in margins and, by extension, accelerating profit growth. Offshore lending has been a major source of growth for several large Taiwanese banks, and has significantly outstripped the growth of local lending over the past several years. From 2010-1Q14, offshore lending grew at a compound annual growth rate of 25% compared with just 6% for overall bank lending. This lending has the potential to improve Taiwanese bank margins, but aggressive extension of Chinese exposures could change bank risk appetites and lead to additional risk taking. We expect the rate of growth of offshore exposures to remain high relative to overall sector loan growth over the next few years, though it will slow down. An improving macroeconomic environment will also contribute to improving profitability. Fitch expects real GDP growth to accelerate in 2014 after hitting a cyclical trough of 1.5% in 2012, though remaining below its pre-2008 crisis average of about 4%. Asset quality has improved alongside stronger corporate earnings performance, with Fitch estimating the aggregate banking sector impaired loans ratio falling to 1.7% in 1H14 from 2.3% in 1H13. Recovery in the technology sector, and improving global demand for semiconductors and power supply parts, helped to keep unemployment low while improving the recovery of stressed assets. Growth in non-interest income, including from wealth management fees and sales of retail derivative products, was also particularly strong for Taiwanese banks in 1H14. The key to any ultimate ratings upgrades would be the sustainability of improved profitability. The sharp rise in wealth management fees and derivatives sales could be less sustainable than interest income. It further carries potential regulatory and reputational risks associated with the potential mis-selling of investment products. From a macroeconomic perspective as well, Taiwan's very open economy has traditionally resulted in volatile GDP growth rates and susceptibility to exogenous demand shocks. China's economic rebalancing and the resulting effects on Taiwan are also uncertain, thus raising questions about long-term growth. The increase in offshore lending will also raise the risk of potential China concentrations. Fitch has previously highlighted that Chinese assets could become a downside rating factor for Taiwanese banks should exposures grow excessively without generating sustainably strong profit growth, and in the event that they maintain inadequate capital to withstand potential shocks linked to mainland macroeconomic risks. Contacts: Cherry Huang Director Financial Institutions +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Ratings Limited Suite 1306, No. 205 Tun Hwa North Road Taipei Sophia Chen Director Financial Institutions +886 2 8175 7604 Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 