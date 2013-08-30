Fitch: Taiwan BFCs Stable despite Tighter Earnings Prospects

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwan Bills Finance Sector here TAIPEI/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Taiwanese bills finance companies (BFCs) have maintained stable credit profiles despite their expanded guarantee books, and challenging earnings pressure from persistently low interest rates. Against the backdrop of upwardly pressure on long bond yields, BFCs have broadly trimmed their bond holdings while tactically growing their guarantees to sustain revenue and profits. The bills finance sector remains moderately leveraged with a guarantee-to-equity multiple at 3.8x as of the first five months to 2013. Fitch expects the multiple is to remain below 4x in the foreseeable future. The sector's average Fitch Core Capital ratio was healthy at 15.7% at end-2012 and compared well with an average 10% of Fitch-rated 'BBB' category banks in Taiwan. Overall, Fitch believes BFCs have sufficient capital buffers to withstand reasonably severe adverse shocks such as credit losses and interest rate risks. The report highlights that smaller BFCs generally have higher concentration risk in borrowers and counterparties of repo transactions, which partly account for their lower standalone ratings against the larger BFCs, International Bills Finance and China Bills Finance (both rated BBB/Stable). Nonetheless, the associated risks for the smaller BFCs are manageable, given their prudent lending policies, focus on the mid-to-high credits, as well as their high quality underlying collaterals against repo funding. The report entitled 'Taiwanese Bills Finance Sector: Outlook Broadly Stable, Despite Compressed Earnings Prospects' is available at www.fitchratings .com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Jack Chiu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Clark Wu Analyst +886 2 8175 7602 Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.