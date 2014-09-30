Fitch Takes Multiple Actions on 3 Leading Czech Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/WARSAW, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Czech Republic's Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka's (CSOB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+', and revised the Outlook on Komercni Banka (KB) to Stable from Negative. At the same time, the agency has affirmed KB's Long-term IDR at 'A-' and Ceska Sporitelna's (CS) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable for CSOB and Negative for CS. The agency has also upgraded these banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of CSOB as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for CSOB. KEY RATING DRIVERS: LONG-TERM IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS The upgrade of CSOB's IDR and the Outlook revision on KB are driven by the upgrade of their respective VRs. This is because following the VR upgrade CSOB's and KB's IDRs are now based on their intrinsic strength and their IDRs, therefore, no longer benefit from support available from their respective parents, KBC Bank (KBCB; A-/Stable/a-) and Societe Generale, (SG; A/Negative/a-). CSOB's Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's view of a high probability of support from KBCB if needed. This is based on our view of CSOB as a 'strategically important' subsidiary for KBCB given the latter's strong commitment to the Czech market, significant integration between the parent bank and CSOB, the subsidiary's importance to KBCB's overall operational performance, the brand association between the two banks, and full ownership of CSOB. KBCB has established the Czech Republic as one of the group's three business units (alongside the Belgian home market and international markets), underlining the high strategic importance of CSOB. The revision of the Outlook on KB is in line with the bank's VR upgrade and as a result the Outlook no longer mirrors SG's Negative Outlook. The Support Rating '1' reflects Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of support from SG if needed. This is based on Fitch's view of KB as a 'strategically important' subsidiary for SG given the significance of the broader CEE region for SG's international strategy, KB's role as SG's largest and best performing subsidiary in the CEE, common branding of SG and KB, and SG's majority ownership of the subsidiary. SG holds a 60% stake in KB, with the remainder broadly held. Unlike COSB and KB, CS's Long-term IDR and Support Rating remain driven by potential support from the parent bank. CS's Long-term IDR is aligned with that of its 99% shareholder, Erste Group Bank AG (Erste; A/Negative/bbb+), reflecting Fitch's view that CS is a 'core' subsidiary for Erste. This view takes into account a high level of parent-subsidiary integration, the geographical proximity of bank to the Czech and Austrian markets, CS's importance to Erste's long-term strategy focussed on CEE and to the group's operational performance (CS accounted for 16% of Erste Group end-1Q14 assets and 60% of group pre-tax profit in 1Q14, adjusted for the group's corporate centre and consolidation items). The Support Rating '1' reflects Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of support from Erste if needed. The Negative Outlook on the CS's Long-term IDR mirrors that on Erste. RATING SENSITIVITIES: LONG TERM IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS CS's Long-term IDR would be downgraded if Erste's Long-term IDR is downgraded, albeit limited to one notch, given its 'a-' VR. At the 'A-' level CS's IDRs and Outlook would then become sensitive to the same factors as the VR. It is unusual for banks to be rated above their parents, especially when their businesses are highly integrated. However, in the event of Erste's Long-term IDR being downgraded to the level of its VR (bbb+), we believe that, given CS's strong independent funding profile, contagion risk from the parent will be sufficiently limited to justify at least a one notch differential, notably by our expectation that the Czech regulator will prevent excessive capital and liquidity outflow. The Stable Outlook on KB reflects its robust domestic franchise, limited direct exposure to the parent and the low dependence on the parent for non-equity funding, as well as our expectation that the Czech regulator will prevent excessive fungibility of capital and liquidity between the subsidiary and the parent. KB's Long-term IDR could be downgraded only if both its VR and SG's Long-term IDR are downgraded. The Long-term IDRs of both Erste and SG are at their Support Rating Floors (SRF) of 'A' and are, therefore, driven by potential sovereign support. The Negative Outlooks on Erste and SG reflect Fitch's view that there is a clear intention by regulators to reduce implicit state support for banks in the EU. This is demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives, in particular the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks. Therefore, Erste's and SG's IDRs are sensitive to further progress with the BRRD's and the SRM's implementation. Both Erste's and SG's VRs are currently below their Long-term IDRs; hence a downward revision of their SRFs to 'No Floor' would likely result in downgrades of their Long-term IDRs to the level of their VRs. Fitch expects to review Erste and SG by 1H15. Fitch believes that the propensity of the parent banks to support their Czech subsidiaries will remain strong and downgrade of SG to its current VR level (a-) would result in the downgrade of KB's Support Rating to '2' from '1' to reflect its parent's weaker ability to provide support, in case of need. The size of CS relative to that of Erste means that the Austrian bank's ability to support its subsidiary may be challenged without backing from its sovereign. Therefore, CS's Support Rating could be revised to as low as '5' in the event of a revision of Erste's SFR to 'No Floor'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SHORT-TERM IDRs The upgrade of CSOB's Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2' follows its VR and Long-term IDR upgrade. The extremely strong liquidity of the three banks has been factored into their Short-term IDRs of 'F1', which are driven by their VRs rather than by Support Ratings. Under Fitch's criteria, an 'A-' Long-term IDR maps to 'F1' or 'F2', with liquidity being a key determining factor. CS's and KB's Short-term IDRs are sensitive to a downgrade of their VRs and Support Ratings or a material weakening of their liquidity positions. KEY RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATINGS The upgrades of the three banks' VRs reflect Fitch's re-assessment of the banks' underlying credit strengths and, in particular, the banks' positive track record of performance in the Czech Republic's recent recessionary environment. The banks have demonstrated sustainable and healthy profitability (with operating ROAE in the range of 16%-21% for the three banks in 1H14-2013), supported by their well-established client franchises and leading market positions (the three banks together accounted for around 54% of sector assets at end-1H14) and effective cost controls. Asset quality remains decent and reserve coverage of problem loans is strong. Capital buffers are solid (Fitch Core Capital ratios were in the range of 22%-24% for the three banks at end-1H14). Comfortable liquidity positions and stable funding, with loan/deposit ratios in the 70%-76% range, mean low refinancing risk. The VRs also factor in Fitch's expectation that the economy will return to growth in 2014 after two consecutive years of recession, with GDP forecast to expand at an average 2.5% in 2014-2016. Downside risk to the Czech economy relates primarily to high exposure to any deterioration in the performance of the eurozone, but also to any issues that could arise from its dependence on Russian energy supply. Recovery of credit demand is yet to gain strength and banking sector's lending growth remains moderate, while margins are pressured by low interest rates and competition. In addition, the VRs factor in the three banks' sizable exposure to the property market, mainly through residential mortgage lending, and significant direct exposure, both on- and off-balance sheets, to the construction and commercial real estate (CRE) sectors, in the range of 66%-90% of FCC. Nevertheless, property prices in the Czech Republic have stabilised, after a marked drop in 2009-2010, and these banks' loan impairments in the CRE lending categories remain manageable. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATINGS Further upside potential for the VRs is limited given the banks' concentration in the fairly small Czech economy and the already high levels of the banks' respective VRs. The VRs would likely be resilient to a moderate deterioration in the operating environment. However, in case of a sharp deterioration in the economies of the eurozone and the Czech Republic, materially affecting the banks' asset quality and performance, the VRs could be downgraded. Any material increase of risk appetite and leverage would also be negative to the VRs. The rating actions are as follows: Ceska Sporitelna Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+' Komercni Banka Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+' Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable, withdrawn Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2', withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '2', withdrawn Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+', withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Keranka Dimitrova Associate Director +44 20 3530 1223 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. CSOB DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.