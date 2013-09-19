FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: Taper hold to boost U.S. mortgage near-term volume
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Taper hold to boost U.S. mortgage near-term volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The unexpected decision by The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain its bond purchases will likely spur increased mortgage volume over the near term, Fitch Ratings says. In recent months, mortgage rates have increased sharply in response to concerns over a Fed pull-back, and the average 30-year mortgage rate stood at 4.46% according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey published June 28, 2013. This rise in rates had also begun to weigh on mortgage application volume with a sharp decline in refinancing activity.

We believe yesterday’s Fed announcement will reverse some of these recent trends. We expect mortgage interest rates to decline and give a short-term boost to mortgage volume as borrowers look to take advantage of the temporary reprieve. While still representing a very modest part of the mortgage market, a short-term boost in mortgage volume may also result in a modest increase in RMBS volume later this year.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.