RPT-Fitch: Tariff freeze adds to uncertainty for Russian utilities

Sept 18 (Reuters) -

Russia’s plan to freeze tariffs for natural monopolies (including network utilities) in 2014 is an example of the sector’s unpredictable regulatory framework, which Fitch Ratings sees as the key constraint on utilities’ ratings. If the changes are implemented across the utilities sector, we estimate that some generating companies, such as Mosenergo, could benefit moderately thanks to zero growth in gas prices. Networks such as MOESK, however, would suffer, while the impact on Gazprom would be limited.

Russian utilities have average operational and solid financial profiles compared with international peers. But regulatory risk is high, due to the unpredictable nature of the framework, which makes it harder for companies to make long-term investment plans. The plan to freeze tariffs in 2014 would increase the uncertainty over operations and, as a result, their cash flow risk.

Gas-fired power generators like Mosenergo could benefit from the potential tariff changes if the wholesale electricity price allows them to boost margins on the frozen fuel cost input, which we had previously expected to grow much faster than inflation. Networks like MOESK would probably face squeezed margins and a subsequent rise in leverage, other things being equal. The impact on integrated utilities (Atomenergoprom, Inter RAO UES, RusHydro ) would be varied,and likely to be negative to neutral.

Russian utilities still have substantial headroom for improving operational efficiencies and cutting costs, which could help offset any adverse impact from the tariff freeze. We do not, however, assume significant adjustments of capex programmes in our forecasts - due to the high average age of the Russian power assets.

We believe Gazprom is well positioned to cope with the proposal following a 19% average annual increase in regulated domestic gas prices between 2007-2011. According to media reports, Gazprom estimates that the impact would be a reduction of RUB510bn in revenue and RUB407bn in capex compared with what it would have reported in 2014-2016. We also believe that Gazprom would have to cut its capex to mitigate the impact of lower revenue. However, its major export-oriented projects such as South Stream, Eastern Siberia and Far-Eastern LNG would not be affected.

We also believe that Gazprom would be able to negotiate smaller increases in the mineral extraction tax, which is set to rise by 17% in 2014.

Implications for Russian Railways would be negative, but mitigated by a possible increase in direct subsidies - depending on the government’s decision regarding the company’s budget and investment plans.