RPT-Fitch: Taxes support German Laender performance, costs still key

Third-quarter budget data indicate that the German Laender remain on course to further improve their budgetary performance, boosted by increasing tax revenue, Fitch Ratings says. The key to sustainable improvement, especially for those Laender not reporting balanced budgets, remains a reduction in structural deficits through cost consolidation. We believe the Laender will continue to implement these.

Progress towards the balanced budgets required by 2020 will continue to vary state by state. In 3Q13 nine of the 16 Laender reported a surplus before debt variation. There may be some fiscal slippage at those Laender whose budgetary outperformance means they are ahead of schedule, which may allow capital spending to rise because delaying compliance would not push them back beyond the original deadline. But our expectation is still that consolidation will continue, reflecting the constitutional status of the debt brake and broad political support for consolidation in the Laender. All Fitch-rated Laender have implemented plans to balance their budgets by 2019 at the latest.

Although we expect all Fitch-rated Laender to be compliant with the debt brake, which will stop them incurring net new debt from 2020, further debt reduction will be required in some cases to return public debt levels to sustainability. Ministry of Finance 3Q13 data showed that tax revenue increased 4.5% quarter on quarter, rising by EUR7.1bn to EUR166.6bn. This, combined with previous cost-cutting and falling interest expenditure, reflecting the Laender’s sophisticated debt management and low interest rates, enabled the 16 Laender to significantly reduce their net funding deficit to about EUR800m in the quarter, down from EUR4.2bn a year earlier.

Overall, the Laender look very likely to reduce their aggregate deficit again this year, from the EUR5.6bn reported at end-2012. As in last year, the final outcome will be considerably below the very conservative forecasts that the Laender produced at the start of the year.

Germany’s Working Party on Tax Revenue Forecasting predicts tax revenue to rise steadily until 2018, by 3%-3.6% a year, reflecting economic growth (Fitch forecasts real GDP to increase by 1.5% next year and in 2015). This should help the Laender comply with the debt brake.

Our Laender ratings are driven by the strong link with the Federal Republic of Germany. This results from the wide-ranging equalisation mechanism, the Laender’s good access to liquidity, forward-looking cash management and the solidarity principle under which they operate.