Fitch Teleconf: Africa in a Harsher Global Environment, Tuesday 10 Dec, 14:00 GMT/09:00 EST

LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Further to its series of Africa events in Paris, London and Frankfurt this week, Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference discussion at 14:00 GMT/ 09:00 EST on Tuesday 10 December to discuss key themes from the events and the outlook for 2014 in further detail. Hosted by Richard Fox, our Head of Middle East and Africa Sovereigns, the discussion will offer perspectives on Africa in a harsher post-tapering financial climate, where investors will take a closer look at fundamentals rather than just attractive yields. Richard will be joined by colleagues Carmen Altenkirch, Director, and Arnaud Louis, Associate Director. Key topics will include: - What is happening to capital flows to Sub-Saharan Africa? - Who will be the winners and losers as global liquidity tightens? - Are the oil producers immune with oil prices above USD100/bl? - Will the growth story endure? This will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can be emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com Teleconference Details: Date: Tuesday 10 December Time: 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST Registration: here BtCAWXjlIVJkD Slides to accompany the teleconference will be available to registered participants from 13.30 GMT / 08:30 EST on the day. Contact: Richard Fox Senior Director +44 20 3530 1444 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Claire Dopson Director, Business & Relationship Management +44 20 3530 1405 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.