Fitch Teleconf: China's Sovereign Ratings, Wed, 10 Apr, 11am HK/Beijing

HONG KONG/BEIJING, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference to discuss its latest actions on China's sovereign ratings on Wednesday, 10 April 2013 (Thursday) at 11am Hong Kong/Beijing time.. Fitch affirmed China's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and downgraded the Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR was affirmed at 'F1' and the Country Ceiling at 'A+'. The teleconference will begin with introductions by Andrew Colquhoun, Fitch's Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns, and Charlene Chu, Head of China Financial Institutions. A Q & A session will follow immediately after the presentations. Participants are requested to register online in advance: For enquiries from market participants, please contact: Wayne Li (wayne.li@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9898) or Wayne Lai For media enquiries, please contact: Leslie Tan (leslie.tan@fitchratings.com, +65 6796 7234) A replay of the teleconference will be available at www.fitchratings.com two days after the call. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.