Fitch Teleconf: Closed End Funds As Alternative Finance Rating Criteria; 20 March

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS/NEW YORK, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a teleconference on Wednesday 20 March at 2pm GMT/ 3pm Central European Time, to discuss its newly-published rating criteria for assigning issue level ratings to debt (senior or subordinated securities or loan facilities) and/or preferred securities issued by closed-end funds (CEFs) outside the US. Fitch expects funds to become increasingly important vehicles of finance in the face of banks' balance sheet rationalisation. Aymeric Poizot, head of Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating team, and Alastair Sewell, Director in the team, will elaborate on the key issues and rating drivers on the call. There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions. Questions can also be sent in advance to Roxana Mahboubian at roxana.mahboubian@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Wednesday 20 March Time: 2pm GMT/3pm CET A replay of the call will also be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. The criteria report, entitled "Rating Debt and Preferred Securities Issued by Non-US Closed-End Funds" is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Roxana Mahboubian (Business Relationship Management) Director +44 20 3530 1124 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA (Analytical) Managing Director +33 1 44 29 92 76 Alastair Sewell (Analytical) Director +44 20 3530 1147 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Rating Debt and Preferred Securities Issued by Non-US Closed-End Funds Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock