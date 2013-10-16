Fitch Teleconf: Emerging European Insurance Market Prospects; 17 Oct

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss emerging European insurance market prospects on Thursday 17 October, at 11.00am UK time/12.00pm Central European time. Buoyant growth in emerging European insurance markets is set to improve credit quality over the next five years, according a recent Fitch report, entitled "Emerging European Insurance Markets - Strong Growth to Boost Ratings; Operating Environment the Main Constraint". Emerging European insurance markets are growing rapidly, at rates of up to 20% or more a year. Market growth is positive for ratings as it leads to companies with larger operating size, economies of scale and greater risk diversification. Clara Hughes and David Prowse, Senior Directors in Fitch's Insurance team, will speak on the call. There will then be a Q&A session. Participants can email any questions in advance of the teleconference call to lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Thursday 17 October 2013 Time: 11.00am UK time /12.00pm CET Participants must register for the call in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here A replay of the call will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management) Director +44 20 3530 1350 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Clara Hughes (Analytical) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Emerging European Insurance Markets: Strong Growth to Boost Ratings; Operating Environment the Main Constraint here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.