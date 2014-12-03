Fitch Teleconf: European Telecom - Why is Fitch's Outlook Improving? 4 Dec, 14:00GMT

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference discussion on Western European Telecoms and Cable, on Thursday 4 December at 14:00 GMT. The teleconference follows the recent revision of Fitch's sector outlook to stable from negative, a noteworthy development as our outlook on the sector has been negative for two years. Fitch thinks that the worst is behind in the sector. The telecoms regulatory environment in Western Europe is improving, which is likely to lead to an easing of competitive pressure. Recent quarterly results also show that the take-up of higher-speed fixed and mobile broadband connections is accelerating. Increased demand should make it easier for operators to increase average revenue per customer. Key discussion points will include: - How is regulatory policy shifting towards growth and investment? - Why is pricing power slowly improving? - Which operators are better positioned? - Fitch's expectations for revenue, profits and operating cash flows - M&A: what next and what are the credit implications? The teleconference will be chaired by Damien Chew, CFA, EMEA Head of Telecom, Media and Technology. This will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can also be emailed in advance to: rey.ahmed@fitchratings.com. Teleconference Details: Date: 4 December Time: 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET Registration: here 6501F7B1BA1F6 All participants must register for the teleconference using the above URL. Contact: Rey Ahmed Investor Development +44 20 3530 1201 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Western European Telecoms and Cable here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.