Fitch Teleconf: Ghana's Negative Rating Outlook - 2 April 14:00 BST

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Following Fitch Ratings' recent decision to revise Ghana's Outlook to Negative, the agency will host a teleconference on Wednesday 2 April at 14:00 BST to discuss the key drivers of the rating action and future rating prospects, focusing on Ghana's public and external finances. Hosted by Richard Fox, our Head of Middle East and Africa Sovereigns, the discussion will offer an updated perspective on the state of the Ghanaian economy. Mr Fox will be joined by Carmen Altenkirch, Director, and Lead Analyst for Ghana. Key topics will include: -Fiscal slippages, deficit financing and prospects for public finances -Unpicking Ghana's reserves: Why didn't the numbers add up? -Risks to macroeconomic stability -Funding the USD1bn gap in the balance of payments The presentation will be followed by a Q&A. Questions can be emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com. Teleconference Details: Date: Wednesday 2 April Time: 14:00 BST Participants are to register at the link below: here 3BB94B546B073 Contact: Carmen Altenkirch Director +44 20 3530 1511 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Richard Fox Senior Director +44 20 3530 1444 Claire Dopson Director, Business & Relationship Management +44 20 3530 1405 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.