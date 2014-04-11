Fitch Teleconf: Nigeria and Angola Rating Actions - 16 April; 15:00 BST

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Following Fitch Ratings' recent rating actions on Nigeria and Angola, the agency will host a teleconference on Wednesday 16 April at 15:00 BST to discuss the key drivers of the rating actions and rating prospects. The call will be hosted by Shelly Shetty, Senior Director, Sovereigns in Fitch's New York office. She will be joined by Richard Fox, Head of Middle East and Africa Sovereigns and Lead Analyst for Nigeria; and Carmen Altenkirch, Director and Lead Analyst for Angola. Paul Gamble, Director and Secondary Analyst for both Nigeria and Angola will also participate in the call. Mahin Dissanayake (FI) and Sergio Ciaramella (IPF) will also be available to answer questions on Fitch's Nigerian bank and sub-national ratings. Key topics on Nigeria will include: - Recent reserve losses, implications for the rating and outlook - The macro policy regime in the election run-up, focusing on the 2014 budget, recent monetary policy decisions and policy outlook - Oil sector issues including production and the Petroleum Investment Bill - Implications of the national accounts re-basing - Growth and inflation prospects - Key rating drivers - positive and negative On Angola, the focus will be on the decision to revise the rating Outlook to Stable from Positive, focusing on recent developments and prospects for oil production, public finances and the business environment. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A. Questions can be emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Wednesday 16 April Time: 15:00 BST Participants are requested to register at the link below: here 2586CB26460D2 Contact: Richard Fox Senior Director +44 20 3530 1444 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Claire Dopson Director, Business & Relationship Management +44 20 3530 1405 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.