Fitch Teleconf: Nigerian Insurance Market; Tue 8 April, 11:00 BST/11:00 WAT/12:00 SA time

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference on Tuesday, 8 April, at 11:00 BST/11:00 WAT/12:00 SA time to discuss the key themes from its recently published Special Report 'Nigerian Insurance Market: Industry Ready for Further Consolidation'. The teleconference will offer Fitch's perspective on the state of the insurance industry, which is poised to benefit from continued significant economic growth and favourable demographic factors in Nigeria. Key topics will include further consolidation as insurers look to increase scale and foreign investors seek an entry point to the market by acquiring existing insurers. The teleconference will also discuss the challenges facing investors who are looking to invest in the Nigerian insurance industry. Harish Gohil, Managing Director and Willem Loots, Director in Fitch's Insurance group will lead the discussion on the call and there will be time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in advance to fabrice.toka@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Tuesday 8 April 2014 Time: 11:00 WAT/11:00 BST/12:00 SA time Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here 3B4B3E4D7BA13 A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: Harish Gohil Managing Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1257 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Willem Loots Director Insurance +27 11 290 9402 Fabrice Toka Senior Director Business & Relationship Management +27 11 290 9413 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Nigerian Insurance Market - Industry Ready for Further Consolidatihere