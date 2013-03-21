Fitch Teleconf: Outlook for Japan, China and HK Banks, 21 Mar

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/BEIJING/SINGAPORE, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference to discuss its latest rating actions on Japanese, Chinese and Hong Kong banks on 21 March 2013 (Thursday) at 4pm Hong Kong/Beijing time (5pm Tokyo time). In Japan, Fitch upgraded mega banks' Viability Ratings and expects improvement in the banks' capitalisation to continue, narrowing the gap between them and other systemically important global peers. In China, a growing divergence is emerging between state-owned and mid-tier banks, weighing on the latter's Viability Ratings. Fitch upgraded Bank of Communications' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Agricultural Bank of China's Viability Rating, and affirmed the country's other large state banks. It has also affirmed the IDRs of 11 Chinese commercial banks, and downgraded the Viability Ratings of China CITIC Bank, Ping An Bank and Industrial Bank. Hong Kong's unique relationship with China presents opportunities for its banks as the Chinese financial market's liberalisation continues apace. The agency affirmed five small Hong Kong banks' ratings with Stable Outlook with the view that the banks' prudent risk appetite and credit controls will mitigate risks associated with their China expansion. The teleconference will begin with an introduction by Fitch, followed by a Q & A session with callers. The following senior analysts will be available to answer questions: Mark Young, Head of Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions Jonathan Cornish, Head of Bank Ratings, North Asia Charlene Chu, Head of China Financial Institutions Sabine Bauer, Head of Hong Kong Financial Institutions Miki Murakami, Director, Financial Institutions Participants are requested to register online in advance: here For enquiries from market participants, please contact: Maggie Tang (maggie.tang@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9898) For enquiries from media, please contact: Wai-lun Wan (wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9935) Callers are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes in advance. Conference ID # 21959507 *International Dial-In Number: + 61288236760 Local Dial-In Number(s): Canada , Toronto +1 4166286611 China , Domestic Domestic 4006988166 China , Domestic Domestic 8008700816 Hong Kong +852 27598661 India , Mumbai +91 2230985868 Japan , Domestic Domestic 0120941637 Japan , Tokyo +81 345808343 Korea (South) , Seoul +82 264903507 Macau +853 62625215 Malaysia , Kuala Lumpur +60 377249586 New Zealand , Auckland +64 98876904 Singapore +65 67226342 Taiwan , Taipei +886 226507828 United Kingdom , London +44 2033645165 United States , New York +1 6465689929 ** International Toll Free Dial-in Number(s): Australia 1800354715 Canada 18884473085 China , China Telecom 108002640084 China , China Unicom 108006400084 Hong Kong 800968831 India 180030106600 India 0008006103116 India Bharti Airtel access 0008006105026 Indonesia 00180306130660 Japan 00531250068 Korea (South) 0079861360703 Malaysia 1800812564 New Zealand 0800452569 Philippines 180011100434 Singapore 8006162236 Taiwan 00801615152 Thailand 00180061360689 United Kingdom 08082347860 United States 18662421388 A replay of the teleconference will be available at www.fitchratings.com shortly after the call. Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.