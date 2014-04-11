Fitch Teleconf: Portugal Affirmed at 'BB+', Positive Outlook; 11 April; 15:00 BST

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Further to today's affirmation of Portugal's Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' and the revision of the Outlooks to Positive from Negative, Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference discussion today 11 April 2014, 15:00BST, to discuss the Outlook revision in further detail. Hosted by Ed Parker, Managing Director in Fitch's Sovereign Rating Group and Head of the EMEA team, the discussion will offer an updated perspective on the state of Portugal's economy. Ed Parker will be joined by Michele Napolitano, Director and Fitch's primary analyst on Portugal. Key discussion points will include: - Rationale behind today's rating action - Triggers for future rating actions - The Post IMF-EU programme world The discussion will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can also be emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com Teleconference Details: Date: Friday 11 April Time: 15:00 BST Registration: here 845F1EE3CBDEB All participants must register for the teleconference using the above URL. A replay of the call will also be available at, www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events > Past Events. Contact: Michele Napolitano Director +44 20 3530 1536 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.