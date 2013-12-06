Fitch Teleconference: 2014 Outlook on German Life Insurance Sector - 10 Dec/16:00 CET

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss the outlook on the German life insurance sector for 2014 on Tuesday, 10 December 2013, at 15:00 UK time/16:00 Central European time. Fitch says in a new report that German life insurers will continue to face the challenge of low investment margins. The agency does not see the downward trend in investment income being quickly reversed. New investment yields will likely remain below the yields of maturing bonds for several years. However, the agency believes German life insurers will be able to meet their policyholder minimum guarantees for a prolonged period, even if low investment yields persist. Hence, the rating outlook for the German life insurance sector remains stable even though the sector outlook, an indication of fundamental trends, is negative. Dr. Stephan Kalb, Senior Director, and Dr. Christoph Schmitt, Director, from Fitch's Insurance team, will speak on the call and there will be time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in advance to lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Tuesday 10 December 2013 Time: 15:00 UK time/16:00 CET Participants must register for the call in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here A replay of the call will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. The report, '2014 Outlook: German Life Insurance - Investment Margins Under Pressure', is available on www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: David Turner (Business Relationship Management) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1442 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Dr. Stephan Kalb (Analytical) Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.