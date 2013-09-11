Fitch Teleconference: Addressing Support in Bank Ratings; 12 September

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss its approach to addressing support in bank ratings in light of the evolving dynamics of support for banks on Thursday 12 September, at 2:00pm UK time/3:00pm Central European time/9:00am US Eastern time. Fitch has outlined three rating paths addressing the important topic of support in its portfolio of bank ratings in light of the evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide. While additional laws and rules need to be developed and agreed, Fitch believes the direction of travel is sufficiently established to outline the paths in two reports, entitled "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths," and "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks," which are available by clicking the links below, or on www.fitchratings.com. Participants can email any questions in advance of the teleconference call to: steve.hooks@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Thursday, 12 September Time: 2:00pm UK time/3:00pm CET/9:00am US Eastern time. Participants must register for the call in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here A replay of the call will also be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: Steve Hooks (Business Relationship Management) Director +44 20 3530 1383 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James Longsdon (Analytical) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com . Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths here The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.