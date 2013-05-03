Fitch Teleconference: Austrian Insurance Industry

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss the Austrian insurance sector on Friday, 3 May at 10.00 UK time/11.00 Central European time. Austrian insurers are challenged by a stagnating domestic market but benefit from their strong positions in insurance markets in Central Eastern and South-Eastern Europe, according to a report Fitch recently published on the sector, entitled "Austrian Insurance: Stagnating Domestic Market." Stephan Kalb, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team, will speak on the call. There will then be a Q&A session. Participants can email any questions in advance of the teleconference call to: frankfurtratingsdesk@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Friday 3 May 2013 Time: 10.00 UK time / 11:00 CET Participants must register for the call in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here A replay of the call will also be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: David Turner (Business Relationship Management) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1442 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Dr. Stephan Kalb (Analytical) Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com . Applicable Criteria and Related Research Austrian Insurance: Stagnating Domestic Market here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.