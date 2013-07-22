Fitch Teleconference: Brakes Tapped on U.S. Housing Growth; Tomorrow @ 11AM ET

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 22 (Fitch) Higher interest rates and U.S. home prices will likely moderate housing growth rates during second half-2013 (2H'13), according to Fitch Ratings. New home construction is gaining share of the total market as some existing home owners remain reluctant to list and sell their homes. The large public builders are gaining share largely due to their land resources, liquidity and access to capital markets. Fitch will be discussing this and other market and competitive trends during its quarterly housing and homebuilder conference call to take place tomorrow morning at 11AM ET. The focus of the conference call will be to discuss first quarter-2013 (1Q'13) and more recent housing data, as well as Fitch's outlook for the U.S. housing sector and public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead Homebuilding Analyst Robert Curran will be the call leader and provide insights about the outlook for the remainder of 2013 and 2014. Fitch will also provide a brief sector recap for 1Q'13 and expectations for 2Q'13. Robert Curran and Robert Rulla will answer questions after the formal presentation Following are details of the teleconference: --Date: Tuesday, July 23 --Time: 11:00 a.m. ET --Conference ID: 20953091 --U.S/Canada: +1-877-467-8597 --International: +1-706-902-0405 --Call Leader: Robert Curran Replay information: --Replay Dates: July 23, 2013 @ 2:00 pm ET - Aug. 23, 2013 @ 11:30 pm ET --U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056 --International: +1-404-537-3406 --Replay ID: 20953091 The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Summer 2013', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Robert P. Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Fitch Ratings Inc., 1 State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Robert Rulla Director +1-312-606-2311 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line -- Summer 2013 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.