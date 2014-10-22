Fitch Teleconference: Erratic Pattern Continues For U.S. Housing; Today @ 2PM ET

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 22 (Fitch) Positive and negative reports on U.S. housing metrics are still intermingling month-by-month, though growth in residential construction should be more consistent next year, according to Fitch Ratings. Despite a disappointing 2014, new construction metrics should improve nonetheless for the full year. This along with other favorable market developments should support stronger housing growth in 2015 despite somewhat higher interest rates and more measured home price inflation. Fitch will be discussing this and other market and competitive trends during its quarterly housing and homebuilder conference call, to take place this afternoon at 2PM ET. The focus of the conference call will be to discuss second quarter 2014 (2Q'14) and more recent housing data, as well as Fitch's recently tempered outlook for the U.S. housing sector and expectations for public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead Homebuilding Analyst Robert Curran will be the call leader and provide insights about the outlook for year 2014 and 2015, as well as give a brief sector recap for 2Q'14. Robert Curran and Robert Rulla will answer questions after the formal presentation Following are details of the teleconference: --Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22 --Time: 2:00 p.m. ET --Conference ID: 24033525 --Toll-Free Dial In Number: +1-877-819-0869 --Call Leader: Robert Curran Replay information: --Replay Dates: Oct. 22 - Nov. 22, 2014 --U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056 --International: +1-404-537-3406 --Replay ID: 24033525 The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Fall 2014', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of the press release. Contact: Robert P. Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Fitch Ratings Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004 Robert Rulla Director +1-312-606-2311 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line (Fall 2014) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.