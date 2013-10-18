Fitch Teleconference: Short Term Headwinds for U.S. Housing; Monday @ 11AM ET

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 18 (Fitch) Recent struggles within the U.S. government, tight credit standards and higher prices and interest rates will serve to moderate housing growth rates during the balance of 2013 and into 2014, according to Fitch Ratings. Housing is still relatively early in its cyclical recovery with the up-cycle likely to last at least through 2014 (barring an economic recession). The large public builders are taking advantage of the increased demand and where possible pricing aggressively - to the advantage of market share and margins. During the past year these companies have typically tapped capital markets, extending debt maturities and expanding their liquidity to support robust land and development activities. Fitch will be discussing this and other market and competitive trends during its quarterly housing and homebuilder conference call, to take place Monday morning at 11 AM ET. The focus of the conference call will be to discuss second quarter-2013 (2Q'13) and more recent housing data, as well as Fitch's outlook for the U.S. housing sector and public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead Homebuilding Analyst Robert Curran will be the call leader and provide insights about the outlook for 2013 and 2014, as well as give a brief sector recap for 2Q'13 and expectations for 2H'13. Robert Curran and Robert Rulla will answer questions after the formal presentation Following are details of the teleconference: --Date: Monday, October 21, 2013 --Time: 11:00 a.m. ET --Conference ID: 89032007 --Participant Dial-In Number: +1-877-819-0869 --Call Leader: Robert Curran Replay information: --Replay Dates: Oct. 21, 2013 - Nov. 20, 2013 --U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056 --International: +1-404-537-3406 --Replay ID: 89032007 The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Fall 2013', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of the press release. Contact: Robert P. Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Fitch Ratings Inc., 1 State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Robert Rulla Director +1-312-606-2311 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line Fall 2013 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.