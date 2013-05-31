Fitch: Telekom Malaysia Facing Increasing Data Competition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM, A-/Stable) will face higher competition in the fast-growing, increasingly important data segment in 2013. While we do not expect this to threaten its credit rating over the next two years, if competition causes margins to decline and/or other factors lead to (FFO)-adjusted net leverage falling below 2.0x (current expectations 1.5x-1.7x), the ratings may be downgraded. Competition in the Malaysian data segment will intensify as eight 4G/Long Term Evolution (LTE) spectrum owners, which won spectrum in December 2012, will launch services in 2013. Also, the 'resellers' - operators who lease capacity from TM on fibre-based high speed broadband network (HSBB) network and market to retail and business consumers - are likely to compete on price to gain market share. Leading wireless operators including Maxis Berhad and Axiata Berhad have already reduced data tariffs and are likely to keep LTE pricing the same as 3G data pricing, heightening competition further. Our base case assumption is that TM, the leading fixed-broadband operator and owner of country-wide fibre-based network, will be able to retain its profitability. However there are downside risks if data competition intensifies further, which could negatively affect TM's overall profitability. TM's 2013 cash generation should be sufficient to fund its capex and dividends commitments and operating EBITDAR is likely to grow in line with revenue growth of 5%-6% to MYR3.5bn-3.6bn as TM adds high speed broadband (HSBB) customers. We expect TM's operating EBITDAR margin to remain unchanged at 33%-35% as growing economies of scale in the HSBB segment should offset a greater competition in the data segment. TM will gain an average of 10,000-15,000 HSBB customers per month during 2013; about 40% will be new customers, while the rest will have migrated from TM's traditional broadband service. Adding HSBB consumers will benefit overall profitability as the customers' monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) of MYR170-180 is much higher than for its traditional voice (MYR30-35) and internet business (MYR78-82). Fitch forecasts that TM's 2013 capex/revenue will be about 24% (2012: 25%) but will fall to 20-21% from 2014 as the bulk of the HSBB network expansion will be completed. Our rating assumes that TM continues with its normal dividend policy of minimum MYR700m or 90% of its normalised net income; a higher payout not justified by better performance would damage credit metrics. During 2008-2012, special distributions totalled MYR5.7bn, as TM returned the sale proceeds of its stake in Axiata Group Berhad and of other non-core assets to shareholders. During 1Q13, TM's revenue and EBITDA grew 2% and 3% respectively yoy in line our expectations. TM' 1Q13 operating EBITDAR margin expanded by 40bp to 35.2% (1Q12: 34.8%) as the number of its HSBB customers increased to 532,000 (2012: 483,000) and the company maintained its HSSB ARPU at MYR178 (2012: MYR180). Contacts: Nitin Soni Associate Director +65 6797 7235 Fitch Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.