European supermarkets should disclose vendor allowances - Fitch

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European supermarkets should be forced to disclose vendor allowance contributions to make it easier to spot errors or aggressive accounting, Fitch Ratings said, an issue highlighted by news this week of a profit overstatement at Tesco.

Suppliers pay vendor allowances to supermarkets, for example when sales reach a certain volume, or in return for a prominent position on retailers’ shelves.

The credit ratings agency said on Friday such information disclosures would improve transparency as well as competitor comparisons and would bring European accounting rules in line with regulation already in place in the United States.

Tesco was forced to cut its profit outlook for a third time in two months earlier this week when it revealed it had been overly ambitious in predicting the sales of products in its UK food business. That in turn cut the cash rebates Tesco receives from suppliers who pay out when certain volumes are achieved.

“In the short-term transparency might be achieved through a voluntary initiative among the industry,” Fitch Ratings said in a report.

In the United States, vendor allowances are roughly equivalent to 8 percent of the cost of goods sold, Fitch Ratings analysts said.

Applying this rule of thumb to Tesco, its vendor allowance for 2013/14 could have been around 5.6 billion euros ($7 billion), or 81 percent of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent costs, Fitch Ratings said.

“Where performance is deteriorating there is a risk that this practice becomes cumulative and increasingly large adjustments are made to pull more income into a period and push more costs out, until the adjustments become unsustainable,” Fitch Ratings said. (1 US dollar = 0.7876 euro) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)