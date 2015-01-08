Fitch: Tesco Likely to Focus on Metrics; Execution Critical

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Tesco's Christmas trading update indicates a desire to protect sales volumes and market share, which will weaken profitability in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. But its cost-cutting and disposal plans reinforce our expectation that the group will use available strategic options to restore credit metrics to a level appropriate for its 'BBB-' rating. Its strategy is subject to significant execution risks in the highly competitive UK food retail environment. This is reflected in the Negative Outlook on its rating. Tesco's announcement of measures such as further price cuts and a review of product ranges shows it is focused on restoring UK competitiveness and accelerating a volume-driven strategy that continues to weaken profitability. Profitability is also under pressure from its investment in service levels and changes to its accounting and supply-chain agreements. We therefore expect leverage, margin and operating cash flow to remain in the near term at levels that, if sustained, would not be appropriate for an investment-grade rating. But Tesco also announced several measures to preserve capital and improve financial flexibility, including disposals, suspending the dividend and reducing capital expenditure. These steps will help fund the upfront costs of restructuring towards the lower cost structure ultimately required to restore profitability. They are not enough on their own to restore key credit metrics, but they do indicate a clear management focus on cost and capital, which we expect to intensify. In this context we consider FY15 a transitional year for the company. The 'BBB-' rating assumes the realisation of cost benefits, improved competitiveness, and further focus on the repair of the balance sheet over the next 12 months. During this period, Tesco's rating will remain underpinned by adequate liquidity, which will support execution of the strategic changes and help to protect value in the business. Contact: Frank Orthbandt Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Pablo Mazzini Senior Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1021 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.