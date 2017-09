Fitch: Thai Banks' Buffers Acceptable, But Challenges Continue

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Thai Banks here BANGKOK, December 01 (Fitch) Thai banks' buffers remain acceptable, but the banks continue to face pressure on earnings and asset quality from a weak operating environment, says Fitch Ratings in a special report. Key financial ratios at Thai banks, such as for capitalisation and reserve coverage, have been supported by recent sound financial performance. These buffers provide banks with the capacity to cope with a normal economic downturn. However, there also remain potential downside risks due to the build-up of leverage in the Thai domestic economy, which makes the private sector and households more vulnerable in the event of a protracted and worse-than-expected downturn. There are also still possible risks to banks' asset quality from past periods of high credit growth. The report "2015 Outlook: Thai Banks " is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Parson Singha Senior Director +662 108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Patchara Sarayudh Director +662 108 0152 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.