Fitch: Thai Property Sector Faces Slowdown in Demand

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Thai property developers face the risk of slowing growth as expected decreasing purchasing power is likely to suppress housing demand. Banks have become stricter on lending to individuals, as household debt has risen to almost 80% of GDP at end-June 2013. This could increase the rejection rate as well as a delay in the purchasing decisions of new customers. On the supply side, new launches for the first nine months of 2013 rose 28.5% yoy by units and 36.2% yoy in value, according to the Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA). Most of the new launches are condominium projects, and a large number of projects are likely to be completed in the later part of the year. This would take condominium completions in 2013 to a record level, according to CBRE Research Thailand, Colliers International Thailand and some large developers. However, there may be some construction delays due to the continued labour shortage. In Fitch's view, the impact on large listed Thai developers with strong brands and well-diversified product portfolios should be limited, given their ability to adjust their product mix to maintain their take-up rates. The shift in developers' strategies to the changing environment is also evident through the slower new launches in September 2013, as well as a shift of focus to the higher income segment. Given continued urbanisation and economic growth in Thailand, widespread oversupply risk should not be imminent. The oversupply may exist only in some locations, especially in areas where developers are targeting lower middle to low income home buyers. However, the competition among large developers is likely to intensify and may put pressure on selling prices and margins. Contacts: Primary Analyst Somruedee Chaiworarat Associate Director +66 2108 0160 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul Senior Director +66 2108 0158 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.