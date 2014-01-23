Fitch: Thai Turmoil to Weigh on Bank Resilience

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 22 (Fitch) Continuing political turmoil in Thailand is slowing economic activity and could challenge the Thai banking sector, says Fitch Ratings. A degree of political instability is already factored into the ratings. But emerging credit pressure could rise in spite of the recent imposition of a state of emergency which will help manage the fallout from, but not resolve, the underlying political deadlock between the ruling- and the principal-opposition party. Political turmoil is not new, and credit conditions have remained resilient against a series of political upheavals and a major flood in late 2011. Since the military coup which ousted then-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailandâ€™s political rupture has triggered large-scale street protests by competing political factions in 2008, 2009 and 2010. The Thai economy has withstood these shocks reasonably well, and this is evident from its GDP growth which Fitch estimates has averaged 3.0% between 2009 and 2013 â€“ slightly higher than the â€˜BBBâ€™ peer rating group median of 2.7%. In the meantime, there was no significant deterioration in the intrinsic creditworthiness of major banks. Nonetheless, prolonged weakening of activity since the onset of anti-government protests in November 2013 is raising the likelihood of asset-quality pressure at the banks. The financial systemâ€™s vulnerabilities have risen because it is more highly leveraged than before, and the household sectorâ€™s indebtedness in particular has risen sharply to 80% of GDP in 3Q13, up from 60% at end-2009. These trends have heightened credit sensitivities to a downturn, and are largely reflected in Fitchâ€™s negative outlook on the overall sector this year (stable in 2013). Specialised financial institutions would be relatively more exposed, while commercial banks are not immune to the build-up of leverage, alongside a pick-up in concentration risks in the corporate sector. Banksâ€™ buffers would also be tested should the operating environment and asset quality worsen. On a system-wide basis, Thai banks have improved their Tier 1 capital ratio to 12.4% of risk-weighted assets, up from 11.3% in 2009. But as profit growth slows and credit costs rise, the recent build-up of loss-absorption buffers could come under greater stress. The imposition of the 60-day emergency from Wednesday seeks to limit the risk of widespread violence by political factions in the run-up to â€“ and in the aftermath of â€“ the 2 February elections. Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand has signaled the maintenance of accommodative policies to support monetary and credit conditions amid heightened political uncertainty. However, these measures will not resolve the underlying political deadlock. As such, they could limit the economic fallout, but are unlikely to avert growing credit risk in the banking sector. Parson Singha Senior Director, Financial Institutions Tel: +66 2108 0151 Aninda Mitra Senior Director, Fitch Wire Tel: +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.