RPT-Fitch: Thailand's policy management central to rating

Oct 3 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings says Thailand’s strong economic policy framework is an important support to the sovereign rating, which was upgraded to ‘BBB+'/Stable in March.

Signs of slippage in policy management could undermine the country’s credit profile and market confidence at a time when Emerging Asia faces tapering of Fed stimulus and lower commodity prices stemming from China’s slowdown.

However, Thailand has strong buffers: a record of relatively low and stable inflation, moderate public debt and its status as an external creditor, Fitch said in a presentation at its Bangkok conference on 27 September.

