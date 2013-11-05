Fitch: Tier 2 Hong Kong Banks Remain Takeover Targets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 04 (Fitch) Smaller Hong Kong banks will remain acquisition targets, says Fitch Ratings. This is because these banks can offer a banking platform to source US and Hong Kong dollar funding in Hong Kong, a key financial market in Asia and a gateway to China. Only a limited number of such banks would be left if the recently proposed takeover of Chong Hing Bank (CHB) is approved by the regulatory authority. Beyond increasing reliance on Chinese demand for exports of goods and services, the city is also the main hub for offshore trade and investment in the Chinese yuan. Hong Kong's cross-border financial links with China have risen rapidly, with growing loan demand in China financed by Hong Kong-based banks - reflecting tightening monetary conditions on the mainland. The banking sector's gross exposure to mainland China stood at 31% of system-wide assets at end-June 2013, up sharply from 11% at end-2009. Heightened cross-border integration also attracts the entry of foreign banks and, in particular, increasing penetration of Chinese banks. Foreign banks may look to boosting market presence by acquiring second-tier institutions with established branch networks, as they can also offer access to yuan deposits in addition to US and Hong Kong dollar funding that can be lent to companies investing in or trading with China. These factors have raised their attractiveness to potential buyers. Smaller banks in Hong Kong have so far maintained tight risk control despite the growing competitive pressure. Potential acquisitions could have an impact on these banks' ratings if the transactions result in a shift in management strategy. In particular, a re-orientation of credit strategies, asset concentrations toward the mainland, or a perceived weakening of governance or risk controls could exert pressure on their ratings. Nevertheless, any acquisitions of locally authorised institutions (including banks) remain subject to approval by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). We expect HKMA to require that appropriate risk management frameworks be maintained even after acquisitions. The recent takeover of CHB by the Guangzhou-based Yue Xiu Group, if successful, would be the first such sale since Wing Lung Bank's sale to China Merchants Bank in 2009. We placed CHB's BBB+ ratings on Ratings Watch Negative (RWN) as we expect its risk appetite to rise. The RWN also encapsulates the potential drag on profitability and pressure on loss-absorbing capacity following the sale and lease-back of substantial property holdings. Chikako Horiuchi Director, Financial Institutions Tel: +852 2263 9924 Aninda Mitra Senior Director, Fitch Wire Tel: +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Hong Kong Banks: China-Related Opportunities here Small Hong Kong Banks: Expanding Cautiously Abroad here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.