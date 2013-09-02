Fitch to host Asian Sovereign and Banking Conference in Taipei, 4 Sept

TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host its 2013 Asian Sovereign and Banking Conference in Taipei to discuss key challenges facing Asia's major economies and financial institutions. A media briefing will be held before the conference. Event details are: 4 September 2013 (Wednesday) Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Far Eastern Grand Ballroom, 3rd Floor 201 Tun Hwa South Road, Section 2 Taipei, Taiwan 12pm-1pm: Pre-conference press briefing (for media representatives only) 1:30pm-2pm: Registration 2pm-5pm: Conference (for market participants and media representatives) Global Sovereign Credit Trends (focusing on China and Taiwan) Andrew Colquhoun, Senior Director & Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings Chinese Local Government Terry Gao, Associate Director, International Public Finance Asia Pacific Banks: Challenges and Prospects Jonathan Cornish, Managing Director & Head of Financial Institutions Ratings, North Asia Chinese Banks: Leverage and Shadow Banking Are a Concern Jonathan Lee, Senior Director, Financial Institutions Taiwan Banks and Non-Banks: Basel III and Offshore Growth Heighten Capital Strains Cherry Huang, Director, Financial Institutions Attendance is complimentary, but pre-registration is required. Market participants are requested to register online at:The conference's full agenda is also available via the same link. Media representatives are requested to register with Sharon Hsiao (sharon.hsiao@fitchratings.com, +886 2 8175 7616 ) or Wai-Lun Wan (wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9935). Please provide your name, title, company name, email address and telephone number. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.