RPT-Fitch to Host Global Economic Outlook Risk Conference in Bangkok on 27 September

Sept 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited will host its annual conference in Bangkok on Friday 27 September 2012. The event will focus on global economic, corporate and banking risks, as well as on the rating Outlook for Thailand. It will be held from 8.00 am to 12.00 noon at the Grand Ballroom - Plaza Athenee Bangkok.

Fitch is honoured to welcome Dr. Prasarn Trairatvorakul, Governor, Bank of Thailand, for the keynote opening address. Fitch has also organised a roundtable on Thailand’s corporate, banking and infrastructure challenges and opportunities. The roundtable’s distinguished panelists include Mr. Boontuck Wungcharoen, chief executive, TMB Bank Public Company Limited; Mr. Chawan Theungsang, executive director, Emerald Capital Asia Ltd. and Mr. Win Phromphaet, CFA, head of investment, Social Security Office of Thailand. The discussion will be moderated by Mr. Vincent Milton, managing director of Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited.

Mr. Andrew Steel, Fitch’s head of Asia-Pacific Corporates, will speak on macro risks and implications for Asian corporates; Mr. Andrew Colquhoun, head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns, will discuss major global economies and Thailand’s outlook; and Mr. Mark Young, head of Asia-Pacific Banks, will provide a presentation on key regional and Thai bank system risks.

Admission is complimentary, but registration is required. Market participants should register with Ms. Rasawan Wangkanondh, +662 108 0155, Rasawan.Wangkanondh@fitchratings.com.

Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has been operating in Thailand since 2001 through a joint venture between Fitch Ratings Limited of the United Kingdom (49.9%) and major Thai institutional investors (50.1%) including the Government Pension Fund. In the past decade, Fitch has built up market-leading coverage of the major financial institutions and corporations in Thailand as well as coverage of structured finance, funds, asset managers and insurers to assist in the development of Thailand’s capital markets.