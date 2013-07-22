RPT-Fitch to Rate GE Equipment Small Ticket 2013-1; Issues Presale

July 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to the notes issued by GE Equipment Small Ticket LLC, Series 2013-1:

--$132,000,000 Class A-1 asset-backed notes‘F1+sf’;;

--$148,000,000 Class A-2 asset-backed notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$142,000,000 Class A-3 asset-backed notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$53,700,000 Class A-4 asset-backed notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$11,800,000 Class B asset-backed notes ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$20,800,000 Class C asset-backed notes ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

High Concentration of Office Equipment: Approximately 93.1% of series 2013-1 is office equipment collateral, which is comparable to more recent securitizations. Increase in Office Imaging Collateral: Approximately 89.32% of the pool is from GECC’s office imaging (OI) business segment, compared with 51.74% in 2012-1. Loss performance on the OI portfolio has historically been weaker than that of other office equipment collateral. As a result, Fitch’s base case loss expectation has increased from the prior transaction.

Decrease in Residual Realizations: The residual concentration for 2013-1 is 8.10%, down from 13.24% in 2012-1. Lower residual values (RVs) minimize the transaction’s exposure to residual risk. The decline in RVs is due to the decrease in collateral from another leading office equipment manufacturer (OEM) at 10.68% of the pool, compared with 49.26% in 2012-1.

Improving Asset Performance: GECC’s managed static pool data have experienced improved loss performance for more recent vintages. Furthermore, all transactions issued by GECC have experienced cumulative net losses (CNLs) inside of Fitch’s initial expectations.

Quality of Origination, Underwriting and Servicing: GECC has demonstrated adequate abilities as originator, underwriter and servicer, as evidenced by historical delinquency and loss performance of securitized trusts and the managed portfolio.

Integrity of Legal Structure: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of the trust would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.

RATING SENSITIVITY:

Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce CNL levels higher than the base case and would likely result in declines of CE and remaining loss coverage levels available to the notes. Decreased credit enhancement may make certain note ratings susceptible to potential negative rating actions, depending on the extent of the decline in coverage.

The similar negative impact on loss coverage can also be expected from a lower than expected residual realization rate on the leases. Hence, Fitch conducts sensitivity analysis by eliminating any residual realization benefits and stressing a transaction’s initial base case CNL assumption by 1.5x, as well as examining the rating implications on all classes of issued notes. The elimination of residual realization benefits and the 1.5x increase of the base case CNL represent moderate and severe stresses, respectively, and are intended to provide an indication of the rating sensitivity of notes to unexpected deterioration of a trust’s performance.

