RPT-Fitch to Rate Honda Auto Receivables Owner Trust 2013-4; Issues Presale

Oct 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to the Honda Auto Receivables 2013-4 Owner Trust notes:

--$285,800,000 class A-1 ‘F1+sf’;

--$307,100,000 class A-2 ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$307,100,000 class A-3 ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$100,000,000 class A-4 ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Credit Quality: The credit quality of HAROT 2013-4, as measured by the weighted average (WA) Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) score of 756 and internal credit score tiering, is consistent with prior 2012?2013 pools. HAROT 2013-4 has a large percentage of subvented collateral; new vehicles total 87.47% and seasoning totals 13.09 months, consistent with prior transactions.

Consistent Credit Enhancement Structure: The cash flow distribution is a sequential-pay structure. Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) is 2.75% (2.50% subordination and a 0.25% reserve). This is unchanged from HAROT series 2013-3 (which was not rated by Fitch). A yield supplement account (YSA) boosts the effective WA APR, increasing excess spread (XS), which totals 2.23% in 2013-4.

Strong Portfolio/Securitization Performance: Losses and delinquencies on AHFC’s portfolio and 2009-2012 securitizations are within expectations and improved versus 2006?2008. This is supported by strong credit quality, enhanced servicing policies, improvement in the economy and strong recovery rates.

Stable Corporate Health: Fitch rates AHFC ‘F1’ and its parent, Honda, ‘F1/A’, with a Stable Rating Outlook. AHFC has recorded positive corporate financial results in recent years, while the overall health of Honda has remained strong. Consistent Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: AHFC demonstrates solid capabilities as originator, underwriter and servicer. This is evidenced by historical portfolio delinquency and loss experience and securitization performance. Fitch deems AHFC capable to adequately service the 2013-4 transaction.

Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of AHFC would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to all classes of 2013-4 to increased losses over the life of the transaction. Fitch’s analysis found that the notes display limited sensitivity to increased defaults and losses, showing no expected impact on the rating of the notes under Fitch’s moderate (1.5x base case loss) scenario. Fitch may downgrade the notes by one rating category based on Fitch’s severe (2.5x base case loss) scenario.

Key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further detailed in the accompanying presale report, available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the below link.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Honda Auto Receivables 2013-4 Owner Trust (US ABS)