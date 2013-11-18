RPT-Fitch to rate Mercedes-Benz Auto Lease Trust 2013-B; issues presale

Nov 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to Mercedes-Benz Auto Lease Trust 2013-B:

--$272,000,000 class A-1 asset-backed notes ‘F1+sf’;

--$400,000,000 class A-2 asset-backed notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$535,000,000 class A-3 asset-backed notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--$100,805,000 class A-4 asset-backed notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Collateral Quality: The 2013-B pool is consistent with that of 2013-A, with a strong weighted average (WA) FICO score of 781, approximately 10 months seasoning and lower concentration in longer term leases, which has led to slightly higher residual concentration.

Adequate Credit Enhancement (CE) Structure: Initial CE totals 17.20%, an increase of 85 bps from 2013-A, growing to a target of 19.00% of the initial securitization value. Initial excess spread is expected to be 4.76%, in line with 2013-A. Loss coverage remains adequate to support Fitch’s ‘AAAsf’ stressed assumptions.

Stable Loss Performance: Credit and residual losses on MBFS’s portfolio have declined significantly since 2008 and 2009, as a result of strong obligor credit quality and solid used vehicle values. Recently, residual realizations have deteriorated somewhat, though the portfolio continues to see overall gains. Stable Corporate Health: Fitch rates Daimler AG, the parent of MBFS, ‘A-/F2’ with a Stable Rating Outlook. Fitch believes MBFS to be a capable originator, underwriter and servicer, as evidenced by historical performance of its managed portfolio and prior securitizations.

State of the Wholesale Vehicle Market: The U.S. wholesale vehicle market (WVM) has remained healthy thus far in 2013. However, Fitch remains cautious that general economic softness and expected growth in used vehicle supply could have a negative impact on future residual realizations.

Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of MBFS would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unanticipated decreases in the value of returned vehicles and/or increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to Mercedes-Benz Auto Lease Trust 2013-B to increased credit and residual losses over the life of the transaction. Fitch’s analysis found that the transaction displays some sensitivity to increased defaults and credit losses, showing potential downgrades of up to two rating categories under Fitch’s severe (2.5 times base case loss) scenario. The transaction shows significantly more sensitivity to residual loss volatility, though even under Fitch’s severe scenario, the class A notes would be expected to retain an investment grade rating.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying presale report.

