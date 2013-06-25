RPT-Fitch to rate Taiwan's Basel III sub debt 2 levels below VR

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that it will rate Basel III-compliant Tier 2 debt capital securities (B3T2) issued in Taiwan two notches down from the issuer’s Viability Rating (VR). This is to reflect a lower recovery prospect at the point of non-viability (PONV) with the recent mandatory inclusion of the Basel III styled non-viability trigger events.

The contractual events included are government receivership, regulatory order for resolution, or liquidation. Fitch does not expect this recent regulatory change to hinder the securities issuance activities of Taiwanese banks given the market’s healthy liquidity environment and strong demand for long-dated debt securities.

This regulatory change is in response to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s (BCBS) mandated provision that requires all non-common Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments to either be written off or be converted into common equity upon the occurrence of non-viability. In line with the Basel-prescribed provision, Taiwan’s authority mandates that going forward all non-common stock bank capital instruments will rank equally with common shares upon government receivership, regulatory order for resolution, or liquidation.

Taiwan’s authorities have not explicitly stated what constitutes a PONV, but Fitch’s expectation is they would only call an insolvency administration (i.e. bank hits the PONV) at a low level of capital. Because capital will likely be written down or off, recovery prospects for B3T2 debt are reduced, which in turn is reflected in Fitch notching down the debt twice from the VR. However, as instruments with gone concern loss absorption, there is no notching down for non-performance.

This compares with the current 8% capital adequacy ratio trigger for legacy Tier 2 capital instruments, which Fitch deems are far more likely to be hit than B3T2. This mean such debt is notched down twice for non-performance, but just once for recovery prospects since they rank higher in the waterfall upon insolvency. Any changes to the likely resolution approach or strong language from authorities which leads Fitch to alter its view on how resolution will be affected will trigger a review of the agency’s notching approach in Taiwan.

Taiwanese subordinated securities rated by Fitch are generally notched down from the anchor rating which is usually the issuer’s VR or equivalent standalone rating level on the National scale. The number of notching depends on the assessments of loss severity and non-performance risk. Fitch defines loss severity as a measure of loss given default, and non-performance as coupon omission or deferral or enforced conversion to a more junior instrument.