RPT-Fitch: Too Soon for 'AAA' on Single Family Rental Securitizations

Oct 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Insufficient history along with a number of structural challenges prevent Fitch Ratings from considering ‘AAA’ ratings on single-family rental (SFR) securitizations at this time.

With the first SFR transaction rumored to be coming to market, Fitch has received numerous inquiries regarding its credit views on these securities. While near-record low rates and investor yield requirements are likely to drive demand for the underlying SFR assets in the short term, Fitch reiterates that several notable challenges would prevent the agency from assigning high investment grade ratings to transactions backed by SFR collateral. Fitch would more likely cap its ratings at the ‘A’ level.

Despite the SFR industry’s long track record, institutional ownership has largely developed post-crisis. As a result, operating firms have a limited track record and their business models/strategies have not been tested under a down cycle. Historical data for market rents, tenant renewals, vacancy rates, and supply and demand are also limited. Although some firms have a few years’ operating history, most do not have a proven track record managing outside their footprint or on a large-scale basis.

Fitch’s concerns are further heightened by the number of operators concentrating their investments in a handful of states and metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), which, based on most business models, are at the neighborhood level. Because of the specific demographic targeted by these institutional buyers and the inelasticity of rents, transactions are highly vulnerable to unknown variables that could potentially impact the cash flows and yields. Among them include repair and maintenance expense, capital expenditures, rising property taxes, homeowners association restrictions, or the potential for municipality involvement. Unlike other asset classes, SFRs do not have the benefit of historical performance over several business or housing cycles that would otherwise flush out some of these uncertainties.

In stress scenarios, Fitch has concerns about refinancing risk or the absence of a bulk purchaser. If liquidations are needed to pay off a bond at maturity, retail sales may be the only exit strategy. The impact of a large scale listing at the neighborhood level could have a significant impact on market clearing prices. Many participants believe that a decline in rental demand would be offset by an increase in retail buyer demand. That said, Fitch believes it is difficult to say with ‘AAA’ certainty that this would be the case. This uncertainty is not consistent with other asset classes that have achieved high investment grade ratings from Fitch.

Given the operational nature of the underlying assets, collateral cash flow and value will also be affected by the quality and success of the operator. Dependence on a single operator subjects a transaction’s performance to manager continuity. While some participants have the financial wherewithal to withstand declining rents or rising costs, none have not yet fully demonstrated their commitment to this asset class, which may leave investors shouldering a disproportionate amount of the risks should the operators’ motivations and abilities become compromised.

Fitch also believes investors’ security interest in the SFR homes could impact recovery upon enforcement. While mortgages provide investors with first lien and perfected security interest in the actual homes, an equity pledge structure limits recovery to the sponsors’ equity in their investment. Should a transaction underperform or face refinancing challenges at maturity, sponsors subject to potential enforcement may be more likely to consider bankruptcy protection. If a bankruptcy court allows the sponsor to incur post-petition debt secured by the properties, the value of the sponsors’ equity and investors’ recovery prospects diminishes. Given the incremental risk associated with transactions secured only by the sponsors’ equity, Fitch would likely cap ratings at the ‘BBB’ rating category (absent offsetting mitigants).

Fitch may consider higher ratings as more clarity is gained and the viability of the SFR asset class is better demonstrated, market participants become more fully established and additional performance data becomes available. Fitch will continue to track the market’s evolution and offer its perspective on new developments on transactions structures.