Fitch: Traditional Investment Managers Face Financial Headwinds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Traditional Investment Managers: Industry Overview here NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) Traditional investment managers (IMs) could experience modest financial performance pressure over the intermediate term, if and when the extended period of generally rising asset prices comes to an end, according to Fitch Ratings' Traditional Investment Managers Industry Overview report. "The increasing investor shift from active to passive fund management, slower AUM growth, investment performance volatility, and an evolving regulatory landscape are among the factors that could pressure earnings for traditional IMs in the coming quarters," said Evgeny Konovalov, Director, Fitch Ratings. AUM growth for Fitch-rated traditional IMs was down about 2% in 2015 and up 3% in 2016, compared with a strong 11% average for 2012-2014. The most recent slowdown was driven by equity market volatility and very modest client inflows (0.2% in 2015, 0.5% in 2016). The global equity market recovery which began in 3Q16 supported more recent AUM growth, but elevated valuations and the potential for interest rate hikes in the U.S. may contribute to future volatility, particularly for those with outsized exposure to fixed income. The structural shift in investor preference for passively managed investment strategies has added competitive pressure to active IMs, and has been further exacerbated by regulatory changes, including the potential introduction of the Department of Labor's Fiduciary Rule in the U.S. and increasing scrutiny of IM pricing practices for active products in Europe. In the U.S., actively managed funds experienced outflows of $315 billion in 2016, according to Morningstar, although active management still accounts for approximately 64% of U.S. long-term investment products. The delay or rescission of the DOL rule may ease the pressure to an extent for U.S.-based IMs, but is unlikely to reverse the current flow dynamics. To combat competitive pressures, many active managers have adjusted fees and may seek to diversify their product offerings into higher-yielding products, such as liquid alternatives, or into lower-cost active solutions, such as smart beta or other quantitative and robotic strategies. "Cost pressure for European investment managers could be further exacerbated if Brexit leads to a loss of a passporting rights within the EU, which could add additional costs for U.K.-based investment managers, as approximately 40% of assets managed by U.K. investment managers comes from overseas investors," said Christian Kuendig, Senior Director, Fitch Ratings. Industry consolidation, which could provide scale efficiencies, may be another competitive response from active managers, as evidenced by the recently announced mergers between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group plc or between Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life, as well as the sale of Pioneer Investments, a UniCredit SpA subsidiary to Amundi. The majority of Fitch-rated traditional IMs have meaningful competitive advantages to navigate through industry and market challenges. Chief among these advantages are scale and diversification, which help firms weather periods of performance and/or asset flow pressure. Fitch-rated firms also have low cashflow leverage (averaging 1.3x at Dec, 31, 2016) and strong liquidity profiles, which should support relative rating stability over the near-term. Nevertheless, traditional IM businesses of all sizes remain inherently sensitive to financial markets and investor appetite, both of which introduce some degree of volatility in cash flows, operational leverage and fund performance. The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: U.S. Evgeny Konovalov Director +1-212-612-7839 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Meghan Neenan, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-9121 EMEA Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM.. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW. FITCHRATINGS.COM /SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001