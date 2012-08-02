FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US floaters likely to attract money funds - Fitch
August 2, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

US floaters likely to attract money funds - Fitch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s plans to sell new floating-rate debt is likely to see strong demand from money market funds and other conservative investors, as fears over the euro zone and volatile capital markets lead investors to seek out safe haven debt, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

The Treasury said on Wednesday that it plans to issue floating-rate notes for the first time, but added that the notes would not be brought to market for at least another year.

The notes are likely to be attractive to money funds that are facing regulatory requirements to increase holdings in high-rated liquid debt and as the supply of eligible short-term debt declines, Fitch said.

The delay in issuing the notes will give the Treasury time to determine a benchmark to base the debt interest payments on, Fitch said.

The group of dealers and investors that advise the government on its debt have ruled out basing the notes on the London interbank offered rate (Libor).

This benchmark has been discredited by regulatory investigations into banks that are alleged to have misreported rates to benefit their trading positions and disguise their rising borrowing costs during the 2008 financial crisis.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

