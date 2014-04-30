(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings hosted a conference on Turkey today in London, with a combination of presentations and panel discussions. Below are some highlights from today’s presentations:

Paul Rawkins, Senior Director, Sovereigns

”Turkey (‘BBB-/Stable’) has a strengthening public debt profile, track record of fiscal consolidation and low general government debts. Its banking system is rated investment grade by Fitch, and supervised by an effective regulator. It also has a dynamic non-bank private sector with proven export market flexibility and moderate household indebtedness. However these strengths are countered by a highly volatile economy reflecting overdependence on external capital inflows, and high and volatile inflation. Tighter monetary policy is starting to have an impact on macro-economic imbalances, but Turkey faces a challenging external environment exacerbated by heightened political risk.

Local elections in March showed that the AKP’s popular support remains undiminished,, but concerns over the absence of checks and balances and the rule of law continue. Heightened political risk could discourage capital inflows and untimely policy reversals are possible.”

Janine Dow, Senior Director, Financial Institutions Turkey’s banks are being challenged by a volatile operating environment. However, in Fitch’s opinion, acceptable credit fundamentals and reasonable loss absorption capacity support the sector’s ratings.

“Margins have been squeezed following a sharp hike in interest rates. Loan growth has slowed and expansion is expected to weaken in the face of tougher regulation and waning confidence. Funding structures appear fairly robust although Fitch notes a rising trend in market funding dependency. Liquidity looks comfortable. Although foreign currency wholesale funding (which represents 20% of funding) looks potentially more vulnerable, the sector is largely deposit funded. Available foreign currency liquidity appears ample and rollover rates of international bank funding are high. Turkish banks continue to issue senior bonds on the international markets which is positive. Capital ratios are weakening but low leverage at most of the banks boosts confidence.”

Bashar al-Natoor, Director, Corporates

”Turkish corporates are operating within a harsh environment, as most rated Turkish corporates are importers of raw materials; energy, and intermediate goods, margin pressure from rising costs is likely to be seen across the market. The exact impact of the devaluation of the Turkish lira varies by issuer.

Fitch expects muted debt issuance in 2014, and continued dependence on short-term domestic bank financing over the next 2-3 years, which will limit credit profiles. Financing costs and coverage ratios are likely to exceed recent averages. In 2013 many Turkish blue chips like Arcelik and Koc took advantage of global liquidity and investor appetite to issue FX-denominated long-term debt, diversifying their funding base. Fitch also notes that there are no big bullet bond repayments due in 2014.”

Clara Hughes, Senior Director, Insurance

”The Turkish insurance market is growing strongly, driven by economic growth, favourable demographics, urbanisation and an expanding middle class. Turkish insurers have benefited from a period of political stability and policy decisions and incentives that have encouraged savings and the use of insurance.

Assets under management in Turkish pension schemes have trebled in the past five years, and government measures to encourage saving are likely to generate further expansion. Any political instability, breakdown of order, corruption, widespread fraud or significant policy change, especially after the presidential election in August 2014 and general election in June 2015, could have a detrimental effect on the insurance sector and threaten solvency if asset prices fall.”