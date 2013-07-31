Fitch: UBS' Q213 Results Show Solid Operating Performance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS/MILAN, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS AG's (UBS; 'A'/Stable/'a') underlying profitability remained sound in Q213. UBS reported solid results in all of its operating divisions, and has further progressed on reducing its Non-core and Legacy Portfolio. At the same time, UBS reported strong risk-weighted capital ratios with a Basel III 'fully applied' common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.2%, and improved its leverage ratio. UBS' pre-tax income, adjusted for fair value of own debt changes (CHF138m gain in Q213) and restructuring charges (CHF140m charge), increased by 56% year-on-year to CHF1bn but was down 46% quarter-on-quarter. More than half of the qoq decline was caused by a CHF658m litigation provision mainly related to an agreement in principle to settle litigation with the US Federal Housing Finance Agency on RMBS offerings, and a CHF106m charge (mainly in wealth management) related to the Swiss agreement with the UK on withholding tax. Excluding these two items, UBS' pre-tax profit fell by 21% qoq. UBS' wealth management and asset management businesses together with the Swiss commercial banking operations contributed about two thirds to the bank's total adjusted divisional pre-tax profit in Q213 (excluding the CHF1.2bn pre-tax loss in the corporate centre), which demonstrates the increased weight of the bank's non-investment banking activities, which Fitch considers more stable earnings sources. UBS' Investment Bank (IB) division reported CHF806m adjusted pre-tax profit. Performance remained resilient compared with a seasonally strong Q113, with adjusted pre-tax profit down only 13% qoq, and contrasted with a CHF0.1bn pre-tax loss in Q212, including losses related to the Facebook IPO. IB generated a 38% adjusted return on attributed equity in the division, which is however likely to come down from this high level in H213 because of seasonally lower market activity in the last two quarters of a year. Net revenue in Investor Client Services (CHF1.5bn) comprises the results from the bank's trading activities and improved significantly yoy (+104%). Fixed income trading dropped qoq by 42% as revenue in FX options, rates and credit declined in reaction to curtailed business activity. Equities trading, which generated about three quarters of trading revenue, remained stable qoq and saw a strong improvement yoy. Corporate Client Solutions, which includes the bank's advisory and underwriting activities, saw resilient revenue in all products. Equity capital markets revenue fell 54% qoq as the Q113 included a large private transaction, partly offset by higher IPO activity in Q213. The adjusted cost/income ratio for IB further improved to 64% in Q213 (66% in Q113), which in Fitch's view highlights the bank's successful efforts in reducing the compensation ratio (44% in Q213) and overall costs. Wealth Management delivered a solid quarter with CHF0.6bn adjusted pre-tax profit, and the division saw continued inflows of net new money (NNM), which amounted to CHF10.1bn in the quarter. NNM inflows continued to be robust in Asia and emerging markets, whereas Europe saw mixed conditions with onshore business inflows compensating for offshore business outflows. The gross margin remained stable on assets under management at about 90bp, which remains below UBS' 95-105bp target. Fitch considers UBS' wealth management activities, including Wealth Management Americas, which generated CHF258m pre-tax profit in Q113, a strength for the bank's ratings, and UBS has demonstrated that it can generate solid profitability in these segments, where it has a leading global franchise. UBS' remaining business lines (Global Asset Management and Retail & Corporate) generated sound profitability, with broadly flat adjusted pre-tax profit. UBS' Q213 results included significant charges in the Non-core and Legacy portfolio, which are booked as part of the Corporate Centre. These included the CHF619m provision for litigation and regulatory matters. Net revenue in the Non-core and Legacy Portfolio fell to CHF73m from CHF504m in Q113 as income from the credit and rates portfolios declined in a weaker operating environment after a solid Q113. Q213 net revenue included a CHF119m revaluation of the option to reacquire the SNB StabFund after a CHF240m gain in the previous quarter. UBS intends to reacquire the SNB StabFund in H213, which the bank expects to result in regulatory capital ratios improving by 70-90bps. During the quarter, UBS made solid progress in further reducing risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the Non-core and Legacy Portfolio. At end-June, Basel III RWA in these portfolios amounted to CHF77.6bn, a 24% reduction since end-2012. Total assets in the portfolios amounted to CHF300bn, primarily relating to positive replacement values on derivatives. Further reductions in total assets in the Non-core and Legacy portfolio are likely to be slower than to date, and operational, including litigation and regulatory, risk in the division remains. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that any costs related to the Non-core and Legacy portfolio can be easily absorbed by the bank's operating profit. UBS continued to strengthen its capital and funding. Its 11.2% 'fully applied' Basel III CET1 ratio at end-June 2013 was a material 110bp improvement from end-March 2013, driven by an increase in CET1 and lower RWAs. Fitch expects UBS to reach its target 13% Basel III 'fully applied' CET1 ratio during 2014, and to remain among the leading banks in its global trading and universal bank peer group by this measure. UBS' un-weighted leverage according to the Swiss interpretation of Basel III regulations improved at end-June 2013 to 2.9% on a 'fully applied' basis. The leverage ratio should improve further as the bank progressively reduces its Non-core and Legacy Portfolio. Contact: Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 