Fitch: UBS's 2Q14 Results Show Resilient Operating Performance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS AG (UBS; A/Stable/a) saw solid 2Q14 operating performance in all of its businesses, which are largely geared towards wealth management and retail activities. The results, however, continued to suffer from litigation and regulatory costs and highlighted that UBS's accelerated downsizing of its non-core and legacy portfolio exposure might translate into higher costs. The results have no immediate effect on UBS's ratings. For 2Q14 UBS reported a CHF1.2bn pre-tax profit adjusted for fair value of own debt changes (CHF72m gain in 2Q14), net restructuring charges (CHF89m), gains on sale of real estate (CHF1m) and a CHF43m gain from the partial sale of an investment in the financial information services company Markit. This was up 19% yoy but 20% lower qoq. Excluding provisions for litigation and regulatory matters (CHF254m in 2Q14, largely linked to wealth management activities), UBS's adjusted pre-tax profit would have declined 13% from a solid 2Q13 and 14% from a seasonally strong first quarter. Similar to other banks, UBS's operating profitability continues to suffer from low prevailing interest rates and slow client activity. Revenue from its wealth management businesses is being held back by low transaction volumes given investors' aversion to risks amid global economic and political uncertainty. However, we believe the bank's strong franchises are well-positioned to benefit from higher interest rates and/or higher client demand. We expect UBS's net profitability to remain affected by still high litigation charges and costs relating to its non-core and legacy Portfolio as these are run down, as seen in 2Q14. While we consider UBS's solid capital would be able to absorb significant non-recurring items, such as litigation costs, its Viability Rating and Issuer Default Ratings remain sensitive to any large litigation or regulatory expense that would significantly alter its capital ratios or severely tarnish the franchise of UBS's wealth management (WM) and wealth management Americas (WMA) divisions. These divisions together generated around half of the bank's adjusted pre-tax profit in 2Q14 (excluding contribution from the corporate centre), and delivered solid operating performance in the latest quarter. In WM, UBS reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of CHF684m (excluding litigation and regulatory costs), down 6% yoy. Strong net new money (NNM) inflows (4.8% of assets under management - AuM - when annualised growth rate) were at the higher end of the bank's 3%-5% target range, and continued to be underpinned by strong growth in Asia Pacific (16% annualised NNM growth rate) and in the ultra-high net worth individuals segment (9%). Gross margin on WM's AuM declined 6bp yoy and 3bp qoq to 84bp. Similar to peers, this margin drop was due to particularly low transaction-based income, in line with lower market volume and volatility during the quarter. However, penetration of discretionary mandates among clients is gradually increasing, which should help to improve margins even in adverse investment conditions. WMA saw a seasonal outflow of funds relating to clients' tax payments, which was not offset with the inflows seen in the same quarter the previous year, resulting in a net new money outflow of USD2.5bn for the quarter. Operating profit was down slightly (3%) yoy in USD terms to USD238m, and down 9% in CHF terms. The investment bank (IB) contributed slightly less than a third to the bank's adjusted pre-tax profit in 2Q14 (excluding contribution from the corporate centre) and performance remained solid, with a high 30% adjusted return on allocated equity in 2Q14. IB's adjusted pre-tax profit was 3% higher qoq but 30% lower yoy, as the cost base was particularly low in 2Q13. IB's operating income was underpinned by strong volumes in equity and debt issuance during the quarter, with adjusted operating income in UBS's corporate client solutions division (underwriting and advisory services) up 28% qoq. Results were more mixed for UBS's sales and trading activities (investor client services). Similar to peers, the weak client activity and low volatility affected its derivatives and cash equity business, which generated almost three-quarters of the division's revenue in 2Q14. Adjusted operating income was down 19% yoy and 13% qoq. UBS's fixed income business was more resilient, particularly in rates and credit, but foreign exchange was hit by lower client activity, mainly in emerging markets. We expect UBS's retail banking business to continue to generate strong recurring earnings (CHF367m adjusted pre-tax profit in 2Q14). Annualised net new lending was up 2.5% qoq in 2Q14, and the net interest margin grew 5bp qoq to 158bp, although part of this increase came from greater interest margin allocation from the bank's treasury functions, relating to lower long-term funding usage in the division. Adjusted pre-tax losses from non-core and legacy portfolio functions widened to CHF414m in 2Q14 from CHF216m in 1Q14. This reflects an accelerated run down of the portfolio, whose risk- weighted assets declined CHF8bn qoq to CHF52bn at end-2Q14. We expect the performance of UBS's non-core and legacy portfolio to remain unpredictable with losses booked largely depending on market conditions and the speed of asset disposals and wind-downs. Adjusted pre-tax losses from the corporate centre - core functions narrowed to CHF44m in 2Q14 from CHF285m in 1Q14, mainly on lower operating expenses. The latter benefited from a CHF141m net release of provisions for litigation and regulatory matters, and a CHF84m decrease in costs due to actual costs incurred being lower than the guaranteed cost charged to the business divisions and the corporate centre's non-core and legacy portfolio. In 1H14, UBS reduced the corporate centre's (core and non-core and legacy) costs by CHF0.3bn out of the CHF1.4bn target by 2015. UBS's capitalisation is a key rating strength. The bank's fully-loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio rose to a solid 13.5%, above its 13% target, and is the highest among its global trading and universal bank peer group. Risk-weighted assets, 37% of which were linked to operational risk, were flat qoq at CHF227bn. UBS's unweighted leverage, according to the Swiss interpretation of Basel III regulations (Swiss SRB ratios), improved to 4.2% on a 'fully loaded' basis at end-2Q14 from 3.8% at end-1Q14 (3.1% and 3% respectively if loss-absorbing capital notes are excluded) and compares adequately with European peers. Contact: Alain Branchey Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 41 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 