RPT-Fitch: UK BTL mortgage market growth may raise performance risks

May 14 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The continued growth of the UK buy-to-let (BTL) market could lead to weaker future performance of the sector, especially where lenders are targeting amateur and first-time landlords rather than professional investors, Fitch Ratings says. The latest quarterly figures from the Council of Mortgage Lenders show BTL mortgages increased to 13.4% of total outstanding mortgage lending in the UK at end-March, up from 13% the previous quarter and 12.9% at the end of Q112. At the peak of the housing market, BTL represented around 10% of total lending.

The attractive returns on rental investments available today provides an opportunity for investors to beat the low returns from savings and other investments. However, we believe that reversion rates in the market, which are now typically over 4% above the base rate, will make many investments unsustainable once interest rates return to more normal levels. Pre-crisis reversion rates tended to typically range between 0.5% and 2% above the base rate, enabling investments to provide a positive return at higher interest rates. Under today’s typical reversion rates, returns may significantly diminish in the long-term, leading to poor performance, particularly amongst those with little experience of managing an investment property in a stressed environment.

In the financial crisis, we observed that while the professional landlord sector of the market performed relatively well, the performance of the amateur landlord sector was much less impressive. The performance of typical transactions made up of pre-crisis BTL lending to amateur landlords saw three months plus arrears rates rise above 4% in some instances, whereas similarly seasoned transactions that were more representative of the professional BTL sector saw arrears rates of less than 2%, according to our data.

Although BTL mortgage arrears have been low and repossessions subdued over the last couple of years, supported by a buoyant rental market and low interest rates, conditions are unlikely to remain so favourable for BTL in the longer term. When BTL cases are repossessed, losses against the property value can be substantially more than for owner-occupied property. In our recent study of UK repossessions, we saw that the typical discount on sale for BTL cases was around 50% higher than that suffered on owner-occupied property.