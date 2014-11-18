Fitch: UK Building Societies' Profitability Likely to Stabilise in 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: UK Building Societies here LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that, after the strong improvements seen in the last two years, UK building societies should see their profitability stabilise in 2015 as mortgage spreads are likely to cease widening. The rating Outlooks on all UK building societies but one are Stable, reflecting progress in improving the management of net interest margins, in reducing risk appetite, moderating their reliance on wholesale funding, as well as in managing liquidity and legacy loans. The Outlook on Skipton Building Society's (SBS) Long-term IDR is Positive, reflecting our expectation that its mortgage and savings business will continue to improve in terms of profitability and risk profile. Funding costs are expected to start to rise in line with base rates and mortgage rates have recently become more competitive pointing to a narrowing of spreads. However, over the medium term profitability should benefit from higher returns on liquid reserves as base rates rise. It will be constrained, nonetheless by undiversified income streams across most societies. Prime residential mortgages, which are the core business of UK building societies, continue to show low arrears. Loan-to-value ratios (LTVs) have increased slightly but remain low compared with pre-crisis levels. We do not believe that the minimal loan impairment charges (LICs) on residential mortgage loans seen in 2014 are sustainable in the medium-term and expect LICs to rise from 2015. Legacy commercial real estate (CRE) loans have been largely provided against, although a high proportion remains under stress. We expect to see some additional LICs against these exposures in 2015 but these are likely to be more moderate than in 2014. We do not expect liquidity buffers to increase in 2015 as access to contingency sources of liquidity has strengthened. Despite having been scaled back since 2012 liquidity portfolios remain of sound credit quality. We are seeing a small increase in loans/deposits ratios but while we expect the usage of wholesale funding sources to continue to rise in 2015, we expect the societies' funding profiles to remain conservative. Capitalisation in the sector is on the whole sound and leverage has improved at the societies that use the internal ratings-based approach for regulatory reporting, following the issuance of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities. Nationwide Building Society also issued a new core capital instrument. However, mutuals remain subject to regulatory risk in this respect. The report "2015 Outlook: UK Building Societies" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30, North Colonnade, London E14 5GN Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1494 Marc Ellsmore Analyst + 44 20 3530 1438 Natalia Shakhina Analyst +44 20 3530 1577 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.